Ex-state senator pleads innocent to U.S. charges

Former lobbyist and fundraiser Gilbert Baker pleaded innocent Thursday to federal charges of bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy in an investigation that already has sent a former judge to prison and has cost Baker a high-profile job at the University of Central Arkansas.

Baker, a former state senator from Conway and past chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, must participate in inpatient substance abuse therapy and counseling as part of his conditions of release pending trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Harris also ordered Baker, 62, not to use alcohol and to submit to random drug and alcohol testing. In 2016, Baker pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test. A toxicology report later showed that he had tested positive for methamphetamine after the arrest.

Baker said little other than to answer Harris' questions during the hearing in U.S. District Court in Little Rock, but afterward read a lengthy statement proclaiming his innocence and criticizing federal prosecutors for what he called "their fake narrative."

"I believe the United States has the best criminal justice system in the world. ... But in my case they got it wrong. I am innocent," Baker said.

Baker's court-appointed attorney, Blake Hendrix, said Baker would begin the inpatient treatment next week.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted Baker on one count each of bribery and conspiracy and seven counts of wire fraud in a reported scheme involving now-imprisoned former judge, Michael Maggio, and nursing-home owner Michael Morton, who has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

The criminal investigation stemmed from Maggio's ruling on July 10, 2013, to reduce a Faulkner County jury's $5.2 million judgment against Morton's Greenbrier nursing home to $1 million in the 2008 death of patient Martha Bull of Perryville.

Two days earlier, on July 8, 2013, Morton either wrote or had someone write 10 $3,000 checks on his behalf to 10 political action committees after Baker faxed him the political action committees' names with specified amounts, according to the Baker indictment.

Those donations were among $228,000 in checks Morton sent to Baker for various efforts, including another judge's campaign, the UCA Foundation and a nonprofit trade association supporting tighter lawsuit regulations, the grand jury found. The checks arrived at Baker's home by Federal Express on July 9, 2013.

Maggio's campaign ultimately got several thousand dollars but not all of the PAC donations. Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in January 2015 and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Baker has been teaching music at UCA since he resigned his position as executive assistant to the president in April 2014 after reports were published about his involvement in the PAC donations. He now makes $53,328 annually compared with the $132,000 he made as an executive.

That same month, the UCA Foundation returned a $100,000 donation that Morton had sent through Baker in the July 2013 mailing.

On how he plans to maintain his employment at UCA while in an in-patient facility, Baker told reporters, "I will check with my department chair and have already come up with a plan where those classes can be covered and covered quite well. ... I'm trying to accommodate the court, and I love my job and we'll make that work."

In his statement, Baker said, "It never crossed my mind to influence a [judicial] decision. I was never asked to influence a decision. No one ever indicated in any way that they were being influenced by any of my fund-raising activities."

Responding to questions, Baker told reporters that he and Maggio had discussed the jury's decision awarding $5.2 million to the Bull family in the negligence lawsuit.

"Everyone was upset about the initial jury award. I thought it was over at that point, done," Baker said.

"You discussed that with Maggio?" a reporter asked.

"Uh, Maggio discussed that with me. Everybody called me and texted me about ... what many thought was an egregious award. ... I thought the trial was over at that point."

Asked if he discussed the award with Maggio in connection with the campaign contributions, Baker said, "No, absolutely not. ... I never talked to Maggio about that in terms of the contribution."

Baker added, "When the jury made the decision ... Maggio called me, about 12 people called because I was focused on lawsuit reform at that time. And some thought that, that was too large an award, [but] not in context with contributions at all."

Asked whether he or Maggio initiated that conversation, Baker said, "He did."

Baker also criticized prosecutors, saying that he met with them "for the very first time" on Jan. 4. He said he had believed that they "would be interested in finding the truth about this matter."

"I was wrong," Baker said. "In the meeting with this group, accompanied by my attorney at the time, Bud Cummins, it was stated by [U.S. Attorney Cody] Hiland's first assistant, Jonathan Ross, that he and Mr. Hiland and the rest of the staff and, I quote, had been actively involved in the case and had met the day before and determined that I could not be believed and that they would move forward aggressively."

Hiland and Ross have recused from the case, but authorities have not said publicly when they stepped aside.

Harris set a Feb. 25 trial date in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., but that date is expected to change.

If convicted, Baker could face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy count, 10 years in prison on the bribery count and 20 years in prison on each of the seven wire-fraud counts. That would be in addition to any fines and periods of supervised release.

Former state Sen. Gilbert Baker stands outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock on Thursday, where he read a lengthy statement proclaiming his innocence and criticizing prosecutors’ “fake narrative.”

