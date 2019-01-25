Halloween ban aimed at some sex offenders clears Arkansas Senate

Legislation barring some sex offenders from participating in certain Halloween activities cleared the Senate on Thursday.

In a 29-1 vote with Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, dissenting, Senate Bill 10 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, was sent to the House.

Garner told senators that his bill is aimed at keeping children, who often dress up as monsters on Halloween, "away from the real monsters."

Under SB10, it would be illegal for a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act of 1997 and who has been assessed as a level 3 or level 4 offender to give candy or any item to a child as a part of a Halloween-related event.

SB10 also would bar these sex offenders from wearing a mask or other costume as part of a Halloween-related event if a child was present. Violating this measure would be a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison. The bill would exempt an offender who is a parent or guardian.

-- Michael R. Wickline