HB1167 would relax sunscreen access

The House Education Committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would relax restrictions on sunscreen in kindergarten-through-12th-grade schools.

House Bill 1167 by Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, would enable students to apply topical sunscreen at school without consulting with a school nurse.

As it stands, a school nurse must administer sunscreen because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug, Johnson said.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The House Education Committee approved the legislation without audible dissent, and the bill will now move to the House floor.

Johnson, who is a physician, said that skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. and that sunscreen is one of the most effective preventive measures.

"I don't think there's many kids in [in-school suspension] sitting there for putting on sunscreen, but at the same time, I think we ought to clean this up and make it look regulatory appropriate," Johnson said.

-- Hunter Field