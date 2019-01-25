Impeachment-trial rules get green light

The Senate on Thursday voted to approve its first-ever rules to govern the chamber's proceedings for an impeachment trial.

The action was one of several in the Senate regarding its rules.

In a voice vote, the Senate approved 11 pages of rules, proposed by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, for an impeachment trial, in the event that the House impeaches a governor, other state officer or a judge for high crimes and misdemeanors or gross misconduct in office.

"This is a collaborative effort between [Bureau of Legislative Research] and members of the Rules Committee to put together a structure [in] a place for if that day ever comes when the articles of impeachment comes from the House," Garner said. He said he has been working on the proposed rules for about a year.

Thursday's vote came more than a year and a half after the House in May 2017 adopted its first-ever rules on impeachment, including a rule requiring support from at least a third of the chamber to propose filing articles of impeachment. The House's rules require a simple majority to impeach.

At that time, the House's 73-13 vote overcame mild opposition from Democrats, who accused Republicans of having Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen in their cross hairs. Several lawmakers, including Garner, had publicly expressed a desire to have Griffen removed from the bench after the judge ruled to halt a series of planned executions and then participated in protests against the death penalty -- all in the same day. The state Supreme Court later ordered Griffen not to oversee any cases involving the death penalty.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, said Thursday, "Senator Garner, you have been open in criticism about actions of certain judges. Are there plans that you aware of to start this impeachment process?"

In response, Garner said, "Obviously, any articles of impeachment come from the House."

The proposed rules are not aimed "at any specific member, judge or executive branch or anything else," he said.

"It was done when I realized when we had nothing in place in that extraordinary situation when the House of Representatives had articles of impeachment. If that happened tomorrow, I realized that we would be caught flat-footed in the most emotionally charged time trying to come up with a set of rules. It is better to do it now with no impeaching, with no issue and with no emotion and this will apply just as much to me and you as anybody else," Garner said.

The Senate also voted 19-11 to approve a proposal that mirrors an existing House rule.

Under the rule proposed by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee and the Senate are prohibited from acting on legislation on licensing health care providers not currently licensed or expanding their scope of practice without the committee first initiating a feasibility study. The study must be started at least 30 days before the start of the next legislative session.

The Senate also approved a rule proposed by Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, to spell out a procedure for the practice of a majority of senators on a committee signing a sheet of paper to get a measure out of that committee. This sometimes happens at the end of a regular session.

Under the rule, "any bill or resolution may be signed out of a committee with the appropriate recommendation with the signatures of at least a majority of members of the committee. ...

"This shall be the equivalent of a committee report and shall be acknowledged by the committee chair. Signing a bill out of a committee should only be used when there is not time to hold a committee meeting, usually near the end of a session, and should never be used to limit input from the public."

The Senate also voted for a rule, proposed by Maloch, to trim the 15-member Senate Rules Committee to 10 members and the 12-member Senate Efficiency Committee to 10 members, starting in the 93rd General Assembly, which begins meeting in 2021.

A Section on 01/25/2019