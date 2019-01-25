Sections
Light snow expected in Northwest Arkansas

by Staff report | Today at 2:52 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Courtesy National Weather Service

Light snow is expected in parts of Northwest Arkansas and northeastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon, according to a report by the National Weather Service.

Northwest Arkansas has a 50 percent chance of seeing snow after 3 p.m., according to the report. The snow is expected to end by late afternoon.

A forecast map from the weather service showed Fayetteville in the affected area, which ends just north of Fort Smith.

Though the snow is expected to arrive during a time of the heavy traffic in northwest Arkansas, travel conditions are not expected to be hazardous, according to the report.

Flurries may also accumulate up to an inch in parts of northeast Oklahoma.

