Little Rock Police investigating homicide south of downtown

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:21 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police were investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of South Center Street Friday morning. - Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE

Little Rock Police were investigating after a person was fatally stabbed Friday morning at a home south of downtown, police said.

Officers and detectives were on scene in the 3000 block of South Center Street, a few blocks south of West Roosevelt Road.

Police Spokesman Eric Barnes said a person was stabbed multiple times at around 9:38 a.m.

A police crime scene truck was in front of a home blocked off by police tape.

This is a developing story.

