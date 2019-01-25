Man charged with illegally firing gun following shooting, chase in west Little Rock

A central Arkansas man is accused of illegally firing a gun when police responded to a truck ramming into a car in west Little Rock, authorities said.

Joshua Allen Munson, 22, of Bryant was charged Friday in Pulaski County District Court with second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm inside a vehicle. The charge stems from a Thursday afternoon shooting on North Rodney Parham Road near Interstate 430.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, a woman in her 20s began shooting into a Kia Soul from another car. Police said an Arkansas State Police trooper in the area saw a truck chasing and ramming another car and also heard gunfire.

The trooper chased after the truck when it wouldn’t stop and tried pushing the rear end of it sideways to stop it, police said.

Bullets struck the door of Cecil's Fine Jewelry on Rodney Parham Road, according to the police report. Police said none of the people inside the store were hurt.

Authorities later arrested Munson in Bryant.

Munson pleaded innocent to the charges during a Friday morning hearing and remained in the Pulaski County jail that afternoon with bond set at $25,000.

Police spokesman Eric Barnes said officers were still searching for other people suspected in the shooting Friday afternoon.

A police report Friday listed a 29-year-old man from Benton, but didn’t identify a third suspect, a woman.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney representing Munson.