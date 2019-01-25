Robbers leave man nearly naked after taking his clothes, shoes in Little Rock, police say

A Little Rock man told police that a pair of robbers left him nearly naked in an alley after they took his clothes, shoes and valuables at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.

Police said the robbery happened at around 5:45 p.m. near the 2700 block of South Arch Street.

The man, identified as a 24-year-old Little Rock resident, told officers one of the two people he got a ride from pulled out a handgun in an alleyway and then demanded he empty his pockets, the report said.

Police said the robbers took his clothes, leaving him with only a pair of basketball shorts to wear. The report also listed a $500 Rolex watch and a pair of Gucci shoes among the items the robbers took.

The victim told police he walked to a store nearby where some “nice people” gave him clothes and shoes before he called police, the report said.

Police said the man wasn’t hurt and declined medical services.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.