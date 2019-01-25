Sections
Man who hosted party where Arkansas woman killed, 7 others shot faces federal charge

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:12 a.m. 0comments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who hosted a drug-filled Missouri party where an Arkansas woman was killed and seven others were wounded has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the charge was filed Wednesday against 36-year-old Roy Norey. Federal prosecutors say Norey operated a music studio out of a Springfield building where gunfire erupted early on Dec. 23. One of the victims, 42-year-old Delmarie Bailey of West Memphis, died weeks later at a hospital.

After the shooting, police searched Norey's home. The criminal complaint says police found a loaded 9 mm pistol in his bedroom nightstand. He was prohibited from having it because of previous drug and firearm convictions.

No other arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

