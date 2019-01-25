A New Home Office

I think most of us have a room in the house that we use as a dumping ground. You are having people over, so everything that is not put up just gets moved into the office or the closet--to get it out of the way. That room for years has been my home office. If people came over, the door was shut, because it was a mess!

Since I am now writing from home, I wanted a make-over for the office. I have spent the past few weeks cleaning out the old desk and the office, while my handy husband has been building me a desk to my specifications. (It is quite nice having a husband who can build and fix things!) I found so much stuff that we didn't need--mail and receipts from 15 years ago, to newspaper clippings, magazines, power cords upon power cords, and lots of other junk. I shredded, recycled and purged.



Our next step was getting the old desk out. We are fairly certain that we moved it into the office in one piece years ago, but it wasn't coming out in one piece. We tried every which way but it just didn't fit. So Clay had to cut an inch off the bottom of each side. Using a power saw in a confined space sent sawdust everywhere! (more cleaning)

We finally got the old desk out and it was on its way to a new home. It was truly amazing the number of cords that were housed beneath that desk. We have the hub for our internet and phones in the office, and we have had various computers and printers over the years, and I don't think any of the cables were ever removed for anything! We are a fairly techy family, so we have lots of stuff, and I have found in my cleaning power cables for hundreds of things that I have no idea where they go.



We spent time cleaning out cables, dusted and mopped and then the new desk came in. Clay has really outdone himself. It is beautiful, solid and just PERFECT!

I even had time to organize the book shelves, and now have a totally empty shelf (which won't last long).



The goal is to keep it organized and clean. Clutter can be my middle name, but since I do have a bit more time these days, let's hope I can start a new trend. Now on to the next room!

