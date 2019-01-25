Downtown Little Rock's oldest skyscraper back on market at $8M

The 94-year-old Donaghey Building, downtown Little Rock's oldest skyscraper, is on the market again, now listed for $8 million.

Newmark Moses Tucker Partners is marketing the property for LRMU LP. The Virginia limited partnership bought the 14-story office building at Seventh and Main streets for $5.7 million in November.

LRMU had planned to convert the roughly 184,000-square-foot building into 152 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in sizes from about 540 square feet to 1,000 square feet.

The Donaghey Building is the second significant downtown property to go on the market in recent months after its owners were unable to develop them.

The Boyle Building -- two blocks from the Donaghey Building at Capitol Avenue and Main Street -- went on the market in December four years after the Chi Hotel Group purchased the building for $4.6 million. Its latest plans had been to turn the 12-story office building into a mixed-use development that included apartments. Its sale price is $5.9 million.

-- Noel Oman

State renews role in boll weevil pact

The board of the Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation voted Thursday to renew its participation in a multistate agreement to help get rid of the cotton pest in Texas.

"I've been around long enough to know the danger of boll weevils and to know the importance of eradicating it wherever it is," Rick Bransford of Lonoke, a member of the board, said Thursday.

In extending its role in the Texas fight, the Arkansas board voted to drop its financial assistance from 25 cents an acre to 10 cents an acre, Bransford said. That money comes from assessing Arkansas cotton farmers $3 an acre for the eradication program here. Other cotton-producing states also contribute to the boll weevil fight in Texas.

A boll weevil hasn't been trapped in Arkansas since 2006, although officials and cotton farmers got a scare last summer when two weevils -- a male and a female -- were found in Mississippi. Arkansas officials quickly expanded their trapping program in fields along the Mississippi River.

-- Stephen Steed

State index edges up 0.41 to 407.60

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, climbed 0.41 to 407.60 Thursday.

"Equities opened higher with leadership from semiconductors and airlines on strong corporate earnings reports but stocks closed relatively mixed following comments by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the United States and China are 'miles and miles from getting a trade resolution,'" said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 01/25/2019