Arkansas man dies in head-on crash with truck on U.S. 67, police say

An Arkansas man died in a head-on collision when his car hit a tractor-trailer while traveling the wrong way on U.S. 67, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon along U.S. 67 in the Beebe area.

Police identified 27-year-old James Tillman of Bentonville as the driver of a northbound Ford Five Hundred that hit a southbound Peterbilt tractor trailer in the southbound lanes.

The report said Tillman's car veered into the median at one point before it "re-entered the roadway." It was unclear how long his car had been traveling in the wrong direction before the impact.

Tillman was ejected from the car, police said. He suffered fatal injuries.

State Police noted clear and dry conditions at the time of the crash.

The wreck remained under investigation on Friday, a department spokesman said.