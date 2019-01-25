Officials tout $250M plans for Arkansas' Southland Gaming & Racing

WEST MEMPHIS -- A $250 million expansion of Southland Gaming & Racing is the largest investment in the history of the state's tourism industry and will draw economic growth and a greater quality of life to eastern Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday.

"It's about jobs and it is about families," Hutchinson told about 100 people at Thursday's news conference in Southland's Kennel Club. "And that's one thing that I am focused on is making sure we have the kind of jobs in Arkansas, the kind of growth that supports our schools, our education, our families so that we attract people here and they live their best life right here where they grew up."

The privately funded project is expected to mean about 400 jobs in the casino complex and hotel, and create more than 1,500 jobs during construction. Southland now has about 800 employees.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge -- who owns a farm about 20 minutes from the casino -- told the crowd that she "couldn't be more pleased" with the investment by Delaware North, which has owned and operated the 63-year-old greyhound racing venue since the mid-1970s.

"To have this sort of job growth and expansion in Crittenden County in our neck of the woods, it's so important and vital to all of us, and it's vital to the state," Rutledge said. "So I want to say thank you to Delaware North for investing in Arkansas, making sure that we have these jobs here and they're here to stay."

Delaware North Chairman Jeremy Jacobs touted Southland's philanthropic investment in Crittenden County and the West Memphis community, and the millions of dollars generated in state and local taxes each year.

"While there is a lot of rich history at Southland, we are now focusing on the future," Jacobs said.

Construction -- set to begin by the summer on a new casino complex and a 20-story hotel -- will not affect the six-days-a-week greyhound racing schedule, said David Wolf, president and general manager of Southland.

Southland's gaming options will be expanded to 2,400 gambling machines and up to 60 live table games, and will feature sports betting areas. It currently has about 2,000 machines.

Wolf said the table games and sports betting are expected to draw different crowds, but all of the amenities complement instead of draw away profit from one another. One is not more of a focus than the other for the company, he said.

"They all support each other," Wolf said. "They're all amenities that bring people into the building."

Wolf was adamant that the recent decisions in other states, like Florida, to make greyhound racing illegal would not affect Southland.

"We're fine with the way things are. We're real happy with it," he said. "Greyhounds have been here for a long time providing an economic engine for the city. Business as usual."

The new casino complex will be 113,000 square feet when combined with existing space and will include expanded dining options, a new player lounge and center, and lobby and steakhouse bars. The hotel will have 216 standard rooms, 72 corner suites and 12 penthouse suites.

Additional surface parking spots will be added to offset spaces lost because of construction. A new covered parking garage will add 1,250 additional parking slots.

'FABRIC OF THIS COMMUNITY'

Senate Democratic Leader Keith Ingram told the crowd that his generation that grew up in West Memphis never knew a time when the track did not exist.

"It has provided so many jobs, so many people that earn the second paycheck that helped their families, that helped put their children through school," he said.

The track grew from a part-time racing schedule with "itinerant" kennel owners who would "show up during the meet and go to Florida in the winter" to a full-time, year-round facility in the 1980s.

"Southland became an intricate part of the fabric of this community as did our kennel owners, that lived here year-round and became part of our community," Ingram said. "Everything was going good, then '92 brought some very dark days."

Southland's attendance and revenue fell sharply in 1992 when casino gambling set up in nearby Tunica County, Miss. The Arkansas Legislature voted in 2005 to allow "games of skill" at Southland and at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, saving Southland from closing.

"Then '11 brought floods, but '11 brought crowds that never left," Ingram said, referring to when the Mississippi River crested and flooded Tunica, wiping out the casinos there and causing them to have to rebuild.

"So today is a milestone," Ingram said. "It is exciting."

MIXED CUSTOMER REACTION

Denise Malady, who travels to Southland twice a week from Bartlett, Tenn., to play the penny slots, said the changes are a welcome addition.

"It's a lot easier to come here than Tunica," she said. "It makes the ride home a lot easier after you lose."

Latisha Jordan of Memphis, who goes to Southland with a large group every Thursday, said she's not looking forward to the changes and may go back to Tunica.

"Honestly. We've been coming here since it was much older. The new layout would run us away," Jordan said. "We don't understand the games, and the payouts are down a lot. The changes are not positive for the players."

James and Felice Green of Pocahontas gamble about twice a month at Southland and also travel to Oaklawn in Hot Springs. They're excited about the expansion, James Green said.

"It will give us more to play," he said.

"And it's closer to home," Felice Green interjected.

West Memphis resident Reggie Thomas, a FedEx employee who has been going to Southland to gamble "once a week for eight years," said benefits to his hometown will be great.

"People will have a place to stay, and it will bring more money to the city," he said.

CHANGING THE AMENDMENT

The expansion comes after Arkansas voters in November passed constitutional Amendment 100, which allows casino licenses to be awarded to the state's two existing racetracks -- Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs and Southland in West Memphis -- as well as one each in Pope and Jefferson counties, which currently have no legal gambling operations.

Pope County voters soundly rejected the measure and controversy ensued after the then-county judge of Pope County, Jim Ed Gibson, and then-Russellville Mayor Randy Horton submitted letters -- just days before their terms ended -- to the Racing Commission endorsing a proposal from Gulfside Partnership to build a 600-room, $254 million hotel and casino in Russellville. The Racing Commission will oversee the licensing and operation of casinos.

The Clarksville City Council voted last week to throw its hat in the ring as an alternative site for a casino.

Rutledge said in an interview after the news conference that there has been "talk in the legislative session" about what can be done to change the amendment to allow other cities or counties to vie for the casino license that Pope County doesn't want.

She declined to give specifics but said her office is researching the issue.

"I've discussed it with some of the legislators," Rutledge said, adding that it would be a lengthy uphill battle.

"It will take changing that constitutional amendment, and whether or not we can change specific parts of that amendment by the three-fourths votes in both houses has yet to be determined," she said. "That's one of the issues we've been looking at."

In an interview after the news conference, Hutchinson referred to the recent change in the draft rules by the Racing Commission that specifies that the local endorsements required by the amendment must come only from current officeholders and only when accompanied by a casino license application. Because the rules are still in draft form, no application has been made.

Soliciting comments from the public on the rule changes -- which will conclude with a public hearing set for Feb. 21 in the commission's Little Rock office -- is "the right process," Hutchinson said.

OTHER CASINOS' SUPPORT

Clayton Castleberry, Gulfside's attorney, said Southland's announcement only reinforces the positive impact a casino could have on Pope County.

"Amendment 100 is opening the door to significant economic opportunities. As Governor Hutchinson said in West Memphis, Southland's impact extends well beyond its facility," Castleberry said in an email. "Likewise, the planned $250-million River Valley Casino will have long-term ripple effects on Arkansas's economy and its quality of life from high-paying jobs to its $20-million commitment to Pope County students."

Shawn Slaton, chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Business, which also has expressed interest in putting a casino in Pope County, said in an email that while Southland's expansion has no impact on the license granted in Pope County, it "further merits our strong desire to work collaboratively alongside local leaders and members of the community to showcase the economic transformation and infrastructure growth we believe gaming can help fuel in Pope County."

"However, we understand and respect the will of the people," Slaton added. "Should Pope County decide to pursue development of a casino, we simply ask for an orderly, transparent and fair process in which we can foster a collaborative dialogue and formally make the case for why we believe Cherokee Nation Entertainment would be the best operating and community partner."

Metro on 01/25/2019