Panel backs fee cuts for concealed carry

Legislation that would reduce the fees for obtaining or renewing a concealed carry license -- at a cost of $1.4 million to the Arkansas State Police -- passed through the House Judiciary Committee on a voice voice Thursday, with several representatives saying "no."

House Bill 1036, by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, would cut the license fee from $100 to $50 and the renewal fee from $35 to $25. The initial fee for senior citizens would be cut from $50 to $25.

Most of the funds from the fees go to the state police, which processes applications and administers the program. Last fiscal year, the fees generated $3.1 million in revenue, according to a fiscal analysis.

Col. Bill Bryant, state police director, told lawmakers that cutting the fees would amount to a $1.4 million loss every year.

"We've counted on that [money] since 1995," when the concealed carry program began, Bryant said.

Dotson, however, said that Gov. Asa Hutchinson's budget includes an increase in general revenue that would offset the loss.

Bryant said that increase is mostly intended to create an annual trooper school.

Bill Sadler, state police spokesman, said cutting the fees would have an impact on agency operations, but the agency hasn't taken a stand on the bill. Hutchinson has said he supports the fee cut.

The bill doesn't affect other related fees, such as the $25 fee for a state background check, the $12 FBI background check fee or the $4.11 credit card fee.

-- John Moritz