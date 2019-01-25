Senate approves bill on higher-ed board

The Senate on Thursday approved, 32-0, a bill that would reduce how many college trustees the governor must appoint to the 12-member Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The governor must now appoint six people who have been trustees for public two- and four-year colleges to the coordinating board. Senate Bill 56, by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, would reduce that number to three.

Current law requires the governor to appoint three members from the current or recent membership of the boards of public two-year colleges; three members from the current or recent membership of the boards of public four-year colleges or universities; and six members from other fields.

SB56 would require nine members to come from business, industry, education, agriculture-related industry and medical services. Three members would be current or recent members of boards of public two- and four-year colleges.

-- Michael R. Wickline