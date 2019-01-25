Senate panel backs amendments parley

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a measure that would allow the Legislature to join other states in asking Congress for a national convention to propose constitutional amendments.

In a 5-2 vote with Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and Will Bond, D-Little Rock, dissenting, the committee recommended Senate approval of Senate Joint Resolution 3 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch.

Under SJR3, the General Assembly would apply to Congress under Article V of the U.S. Constitution in calling for a convention of the states limited to proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The amendments would impose fiscal restraints on the federal government; limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government; and limit the terms of office of its officials and members of Congress.

Thirty-four states are required to call for a convention of the states on the same subject before such a convention would be held; 12 states have approved the legislation so far. It would take 38 states to ratify an amendment to the Constitution.

Bond questioned whether an Article 5 convention could be restricted to particular issues.

"This is a limited process," said former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., who joined Stubblefield in testifying for the measure. "It is not a constitutional convention. It's an amendments convention called for by the states. ... It's highly limited just in its scope based on its application and you can't get around that."

-- Michael R. Wickline