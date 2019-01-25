Shield for Medicaid recipients advances

The House on Thursday approved a measure that would block the state from taking the funds from special savings accounts of deceased Medicaid beneficiaries.

House Bill 1076 by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, would allow funds in accounts within the Achieving a Better Life Experience Program Act to be transferred to the account holder's estate or another beneficiary eligible for the program.

Achieving a Better Life Experience accounts were created to give disabled people who rely on public benefits -- such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid and others -- the ability to maintain savings accounts to cover other costs of living without forfeiting eligibility for those benefits.

When some holders of these accounts died, the state under the Medicaid payback system would seize those funds.

The Department of Finance and Administration estimates that about 45 Arkansans have these accounts, and one such account holder dies each year with an average account balance of about $5,000.

The measure passed the House by a vote of 96-0, and it now heads to the Senate.

-- Hunter Field