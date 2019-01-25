U.S., Taliban said to close in on deal

KABUL, Afghanistan -- U.S. and Taliban negotiators are making headway on a deal in which the United States would withdraw troops from Afghanistan in return for a pledge by the Taliban not to allow the country to host terrorist groups like al-Qaida, senior Taliban officials and Western diplomats said Thursday.

The possibility of an agreement came after a fourth day of face-to-face talks between a delegation led by U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, where the insurgents have long maintained an office.

But many of the details remained to be ironed out, including how many U.S. troops would be pulled out and over what period of time.

Though Afghan officials did not publicly criticize the emerging outlines of the agreement, they said any endgame to the war would have to be finalized in direct negotiations between the government and the Taliban, which the insurgents have so far spurned.

In the discussions, the United States seemed to be making concrete concessions in exchange for Taliban commitments that would be hard to enforce once U.S. forces leave the country. Most observers do not believe the Afghan military can stand against the Taliban without U.S. support.

Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban official who now lives in Kabul but is known to have strong contacts among the insurgents, said U.S. negotiators had agreed to withdraw U.S. forces in exchange for a promise that Afghanistan would not become a terrorist base again.

"As I know, both sides agreed on both issues and they will possibly announce it later today," Agha said.

Western diplomats in Kabul also said they expected an announcement on the deal to come imminently.

But late Thursday, the only statement the Taliban offered was about appointing a new chief peace negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a former deputy leader of the group who spent years in Pakistani custody until his recent release.

"This move is for strengthening our negotiations with the American side," the Taliban said in a statement. Why such an important change was made at a critical stage in negotiations, however, was unclear.

The deal also would provide for a Taliban-supported cease-fire in Afghanistan and the release of some prisoners by both the United States and the Taliban.

A senior Taliban official informed about the talks confirmed the basics of the four-day negotiations but would not confirm that a deal was finalized, preferring to wait for an official statement to be released. "The discussions have been focused on two issues -- the withdrawal of the troops and that the soil of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone," he said.

Another Taliban official, reached by telephone in Quetta, Pakistan, where the insurgency's senior leadership is based, said that it was too early to say the deal was complete, but that there had been promising progress.

"The agenda is mainly focused on American troop withdrawal, in which the American side is showing some flexibility, but it's not yet finalized," he said. "There is more to do before reaching a final agreement."

Both Taliban officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, an Afghan political analyst who previously served as an official during the Taliban government, also said the two sides were close to announcing an agreement on a path forward. But Mutmaeen, who has proved well-informed on Taliban issues in the past, said the Americans were insistent that an agreement on withdrawal of U.S. troops be accompanied by a Taliban agreement on a cease-fire.

"The other important issue in these talks is the exchanging of two Americans in Taliban custody," Mutmaeen said. "Americans are asking for the immediate release of one of these two, who is sick. In return, the Americans will release some Taliban prisoners. Talks are not finished yet, so I can't confirm that both sides are agreed on withdrawal of foreign forces."

Mutmaeen said he expected an announcement by the Taliban on Friday before noon prayers.

It is not clear that the Taliban are holding two U.S. prisoners, but the reference might be to two American University of Afghanistan professors, one an American and the other an Australian, who were kidnapped by the Taliban in 2016.

Two Western diplomats in Kabul said the final sticking points were over the timing of any U.S. withdrawal, and whether it would take place over more or less than a year's time. But they and other diplomats expressed optimism that a breakthrough in the long-moribund peace process could be near.

"We need to be ready," said Roland Kobia, the European Union's special envoy for Afghanistan.

Kobia said the European Union had offered to play the role of a guarantor for the implementation of a future agreement. "This diplomatic and political activity has created totally new dimensions," he said. "Now, you never know -- it could take long, or it can go fast."

U.S. officials have so far made no comment on the status of the talks in Doha, and Khalilzad, an Afghan-American who has served as ambassador to both Afghanistan and Iraq, has been unusually quiet on the Twitter account he has used to track peace negotiations. He has met with the Taliban in Doha previously, but so far as is publicly known, never for as long as four days.

