U.S. urges support for Venezuelan

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez delivers a message of support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday in Caracas. A half-dozen generals joined Maduro in accusing the United States of meddling in Venezuela’s affairs and said they would uphold the socialist leader’s rule.

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on nations across the Americas on Thursday to recognize the Venezuelan opposition leader as head of the country's legitimate government and to break ties with President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro on Thursday reiterated his demand that all U.S. Embassy personnel in Caracas leave Venezuela by this weekend, calling Washington "infantile" for rejecting his order.

The U.S. later ordered the evacuation of some embassy employees and all family members, but declined to remove all personnel despite Maduro's directive that they leave. Russia also demanded that the Americans cease "intervention" in Venezuela.

Pompeo, speaking at a meeting in Washington of the 35-member Organization of American States, reiterated the United States' recognition of Juan Guaido, head of the National Assembly, as the new president of Venezuela. President Donald Trump first announced the recognition Wednesday, as Guaido rallied Venezuelans to take to the streets in mass protests calling for the ouster of Maduro and new elections.

"All OAS member states must align themselves with democracy and respect for the rule of law," Pompeo said.

"The regime of former president Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate," he said.

"His regime is morally bankrupt, it's economically incompetent, and it is profoundly corrupt. It is undemocratic to the core."

Pompeo also called on Venezuela's security forces to protect Guaido and other members of the government that is being formed by him. He did not mention the possibility of the United States sending military forces to respond to violence, but a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday that all options remained on the table.

"I reiterate our warning about any decision by remnant elements of the Maduro regime to use violence to repress the peaceful democratic transition," Pompeo said.

Maduro announced Wednesday that his government was breaking ties with the United States and ordered all U.S. diplomats to leave within 72 hours -- a demand that Pompeo rejected after Guaido said the diplomats should stay.

Russian President Vladimir Putin entered the fray Thursday, personally calling Maduro to offer his support, the Kremlin said, and referring to the situation in Venezuela as "a domestic political crisis intensified by outside forces."

"The destructive outside interference grossly tramples fundamental norms of international law," the Kremlin said.

The Chinese, who also have helped to prop up Maduro, offered more tepid backing. Asked repeatedly whether China recognizes Maduro, Hua Chunying, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, simply stated that "on Jan. 10 this year, President Maduro opened a new term, and many countries and international organizations including China attended the inauguration ceremony."

In an interview late Thursday with Univision, Guaido left the door open to the possibility of granting Maduro amnesty if he agreed to step down.

Pompeo also said Thursday that the United States was ready to give $20 million in aid to help alleviate shortages of food and medical supplies in Venezuela's ravaged economy. Between 2 million and 3 million Venezuelans have fled to neighboring countries because of the implosion in recent years of the Venezuelan economy under Maduro, a leftist politician who exercises authoritarian powers.

Last year, the United States said it was committing at least $96 million in aid to Latin American nations who were taking in Venezuelan refugees, particularly Colombia. The total aid provided by the United States to affected nations provided since fiscal year 2017 is $140 million.

"We each have a critical opportunity to help the Venezuelan people live free once again," Pompeo said.

Many Latin American nations have recognized Guaido's government, but Mexico has been a notable holdout. Its new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is a leftist who has said he is not intervening in other countries' political affairs. Among member nations of the Organization of American States, Canada has been at the fore in supporting Venezuela's opposition leaders. In his speech Thursday, Pompeo denounced Cuba, another member of the organization, for backing the government of Maduro.

White House officials were vague about plans going forward. Asked Thursday what the administration meant when it said that all options were on the table, John Bolton, the president's national security adviser, said, "I think that speaks for itself."

Bolton, speaking with reporters at the White House, said the administration's focus was on "disconnecting" Maduro's government from its revenue sources.

"We're speaking with governments in this hemisphere, which have overwhelmingly recognized the new constitutional government," he said. "We're working really around the clock here to do what we can to strengthen the new government."

The senior administration official who spoke to reporters Wednesday said that Guaido and his government would have the authority to engage in financial transactions involving Venezuela and the United States, and not Maduro.

The president has said that the United States would not scold other countries about human rights, and he has made friends with some of the world's leading autocrats in places like China, Egypt, Russia, North Korea, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

