Shots, truck chase lead to one arrest

A Bryant man accused of firing at a vehicle Thursday and triggering a high-speed chase and a manhunt involving two police agencies, was in the Pulaski County jail Friday night, according to a report.

An Arkansas State Police trooper working Thursday at a car accident scene on North Rodney Parham Road saw two men in a truck ramming a vehicle and firing shots at it, according to previous reports.

After a chase, one man got out and fled the vehicle and another, Joshua Allen Munson, 22, was arrested, according to a report. Munson admitted to shooting his weapon and was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, the report said.

Munson was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond as of Friday evening.

Whether the second man in the truck had been caught was not immediately clear Friday night.

2 LR students jailed after school melee

Two students at McClellan High School were arrested on charges of inciting a riot Friday after a fight in the cafeteria, reports said.

Cordarion Pollard, 18, and Martavious Q. Ward, 18, were in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening without bail on charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree battery and inciting a riot, according to the jail's roster.

Ward told police he was fighting to "help a friend" who was also in the tussle, and Pollard said he was fighting because another student stole his grandmother's car, according to the reports.

No other students were listed on the jail's roster, but deputies said multiple students were involved in the fight.

Suspect charged in backpack grab

Officers arrested a Little Rock man Friday on accusations that he punched a woman in her mouth and stole her backpack near Arkansas Children's Hospital, a report said.

The report said the woman's backpack was grabbed Friday afternoon near 13th and Bishop streets and, when the woman told the assailant to let go, he punched her in the mouth.

Officers arrested Anthony Thornton on a charge of robbery and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday evening with no bail set.

Metro on 01/26/2019