50-year term set in killing at shop

The last of three defendants responsible for the shooting death of a North Little Rock man who tried to rescue a friend who was being robbed has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Taelon Babydoll Johnson of Little Rock pleaded guilty before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims on Thursday to second-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery for his role in the Nov. 15, 2016, fatal holdup at Hines Detail Shop on East Capitol Avenue in Little Rock.

The robbers fled empty-handed after shooting shop owner Mitchell Hines and customer Harvel Todd Sieber, a 47-year-old married father of one.

Sieber was fatally wounded when he pulled his own gun to go to Hines' rescue during the stickup.

Johnson, 23, the last of the three suspects to be apprehended, was arrested in July while he was in prison serving a two-year sentence for endangering the welfare of a minor while on probation for property crimes.

The killer, Alundra Shelay Hampton, was the first to plead guilty in June. The 25-year-old North Little Rock woman will be sentenced next month for second-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, and first-degree battery as part of her arrangement to cooperate with prosecutors.

The man who organized the robbery and drove the getaway car, Corey Williams Jr. of Little Rock, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery in exchange for a 55-year prison sentence.

According to police, Hines had befriended Williams, 21, after Williams had run into some trouble with the law and given him a job as part of the shop owner's Christian ministry. Hines eventually fired Williams for his poor work performance, but Williams harbored a grudge, complaining that Hines still owed him wages.

In August, Williams had initially turned down the 55-year sentence offered by prosecutors and planned to take his chances with a jury. But after Sims reminded him that he faced several aggravated-robbery charges in another court and faced a possible life sentence with a jury trial, Williams relented and signed the plea agreement.

The Hines Detail Shop robbery attempt started when Hampton entered the store and asked to use the restroom, police said. As Hines told an employee to show her where to go, Hampton pulled out a gun and started shooting. Hines was hit in the leg and Sieber was fatally wounded after he pulled his gun and tried to shoot Hampton, police said.

She and Williams were arrested last March.

