Charging Wildcats avenge earlier loss

North Little Rock ended the first half of its 6A-Central Conference schedule Friday night by rebounding from its toughest loss of the season.

Behind senior forward Collin Moore's 14 points, the Charging Wildcats earned a 54-47 victory over Cabot at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

Three days after losing 73-56 at home to Bryant, North Little Rock (17-5, 5-2 6A-Central) finished 12 of 14 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter after its only field goal of the quarter -- a layup from sophomore guard DJ Smith with just over seven minutes left that stretched his team's lead to 42-33. The Charging Wildcats finished 15 of 18 overall at the line.

Cabot (14-6, 2-5) went on a 10-1 run to tie the game at 43-43 with 3:36 remaining. North Little Rock regained the lead at 45-43 with 3:22 left on Moore's two free throws.

With 1:45 left, North Little Rock junior guard Otis Jordan drew an offensive foul against Cabot junior guard Jackson Muse, whose layup that would have tied the game at 45-45 was waved off.

"It could go either way," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. "We talk about playing defense with our feet and being in position. We got that call. Then, we made every free throw down the stretch."

Cabot trailed 47-43 with 36.3 seconds left and had the ball, but Panthers Coach Chris Meseke was called for a technical foul during the middle of his team's possession for arguing with officials. Moore hit two free throws for a 49-43 lead.

Junior guard Seth Vance knocked down a three-pointer to cut the lead to 50-46 with 19.1 seconds left, but North Little Rock sealed the victory with four consecutive free throws.

Moore scored 14 points to lead North Little Rock. Junior guard Spencer Simes had 12 points, and senior guard Shawn Fudge added 10 points.

Junior forward Jacob Hudson led Cabot with 16 points. Vance scored 11 points.

North Little Rock trailed 23-21 at halftime, but went on a 9-0 run for a 40-29 lead in the third quarter and led 40-33 entering the fourth quarter.

Rice's team has won five of its first seven 6A-Central games, falling to Conway and Bryant. North Little Rock will take Tuesday off before hosting Little Rock Central on Friday.

"We're still in the thick of it," Rice said. "We've got seven more games. Our main goal is to win a state championship, but one of our other goals is to win a conference championship. We're one game back from that right now, so it could be worse."

Sports on 01/26/2019