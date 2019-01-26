County to propose annual fees for jail

FAYETTEVILLE -- The sponsor of a proposal to charge cities $31 per day to house prisoners in the Washington County jail said Friday that he will scrap that plan in favor of a population-based charge.

Justice of the Peace Harvey Bowman of Springdale said he will introduce an ordinance to cover what he says is a $1 million annual shortfall at the jail.

The proposed jail fees were the main topic at a Friday morning meeting of county officials, mayors and police chiefs at the sheriff's office.

With Springdale closing its jail when it builds a new city hall complex, the Washington County jail will be the only jail in the county. Madison County also has closed its jail and reached an agreement with Washington County to house prisoners there.

Bowman said the county's general fund has been tapped to make up the difference between revenue and expenses at the jail. Information provided by the sheriff's office shows the county has transferred money to the jail in seven of the past eight years. The amounts ranged from a high of $1.8 million in 2013 to $200,000 in 2017.

Sheriff Tim Helder said no money was transferred in 2016, and the sheriff's office cut capital requests and other items in an effort to reduce the budget. Helder said vehicles have to be replaced over time so delaying purchases isn't a long-term solution.

County jail revenue comes from a number of sources, including court costs, fines and fees. The largest source is a 0.25 percent sales tax that is expected to generate about $10.5 million this year, according to County Treasurer Bobby Hill.

Money from the state for housing inmates is budgeted at $1.6 million this year, and the federal government contract for prisoner costs is projected to bring in another $1 million. Madison County is expected to pay about $550,000 for its prisoners to be kept in the jail.

Total jail revenue for 2019 is projected at $15.5 million, according to Hill. The county has budgeted another $1 million from the general fund.

The proposed per-capita fee would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020, if approved, Bowman said.

Bowman said Washington County's population is about 250,000, so a $4 per-capita fee for cities would raise the $1 million needed.

Carl Gales -- chief of staff for Joseph Wood, county judge of Washington County -- said the population-based charge was suggested by Tontitown Mayor Paul Colvin and fashioned after the model used by Central Emergency Medical Services.

Asked for a show of hands to indicate support, none of the participants at the meeting supported the $31 daily fee and most backed the $4 per-capita annual charge. Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said he appreciated the simplicity of the per capita charge compared to the multiple agencies and jurisdictions involved in a per-prisoner fee.

"That's a hairball that will never unwind," Sprouse said.

Helder told the group that, under the jail expansion plan the county has been considering, voters will be asked to approve an additional 0.25 percent sales tax for jail operations and maintenance costs. That would be a separate question on the ballot at a special election for a bond issue for the jail expansion. If voters approve the tax for jail operations, the fee for housing prisoners would not be collected.

Chief Greg Tabor of the Fayetteville Police Department said he favored the per capita fee over a daily fee, even though it would cost his city more money. Fayetteville pays a one-time $62 booking fee for each city prisoner, costing the city about $210,000 annually. Under the $4 per-capita charge, he said, Fayetteville would pay about $342,000 annually.

"I do think that seems like a fair way of doing it," Tabor said of the per capita fee. "We just need to be sure we're paying what we should be paying and not any excess."

