Federal workers thankful; food bank at airport among Little Rock community aid efforts

Lauri Williams, who works for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, filled a box with much-needed groceries.

Williams is one of the approximately 800,000 federal employees who weren't receiving paychecks during the partial government shutdown, which reached its 35th day Friday.

To help these workers, Little Rock community members organized a food bank they dubbed Little Rock Cares. The food bank operated from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday and it is open from 9:30 to noon today at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

Williams said she feels blessed by the city's show of support.

"I was down to preserving gas," Williams said.

About 10 a.m., approximately 135 federal employees had stopped to receive groceries, said Ron Mathieu, the executive director of the airport.

Shane Carter, the director of public affairs and governmental relations for the airport, said the group has collected gift cards for federal employees to buy groceries, gas and prescriptions. He also worked with the Arkansas Community Foundation to set up a Federal Employee Emergency Fund, which workers can apply to and receive grants to help them get by financially. People donate to the fund by going to arcf.orgfeef.

In total, the group has brought in $10,715 thus far, Carter said.

Restaurants have also joined the effort to feed federal workers. About 20 restaurants have provided breakfast and lunch to Transportation Security Administration employees during the past week, said Capi Peck, a Little Rock city director and owner of Trio's restaurant.

During the first month, the airport fed its Transportation Security Administration employees. Southwest and Delta airlines have been offering free lunch once a week, Peck said.

"They work so hard to keep us safe," Carter said about Transportation Security Administration workers.

At the food bank Friday, federal workers shopped, weaving through aisles set up like a grocery store. There was 25,000 pounds of food available, along with dog and cat food and toiletries, said Kathy Webb, executive director of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and a Little Rock city director.

Sixty-five volunteers stood by to help the workers navigate the process. The volunteers trailed behind the shoppers, carrying boxes of their groceries.

"We're grateful for the food options. Kind of frustrated with the government shutdown," federal employee Daniel Wakefield said.

The shutdown was the longest in U.S. history over money to build a wall on the United States-Mexico border. President Donald Trump agreed to ending the shutdown Friday. The deal funds the government through Feb. 15 while Congress negotiates border funding.

"There's a bigger issue in Washington that needs to be resolved regardless of what side you're on," Mathieu said.

Rabbi Barry Block, who delivered more than $6,000 in grocery store gift cards from Temple B'nai Israel's congregation, called the shutdown a "terrible injustice."

Block is the temple's religious leader.

Webb said of the shutdown, "This is like a natural disaster."

Joe Walters is a Transportation Security Administration employee. He said he's very grateful for the help.

His reason for continuing to work without pay: "Well, we have a job to do."

For Williams, the FDA employee, it's been a difficult period.

"I've always been on the giving end, and you give up pride" when paychecks quit coming in, Williams said.

She referred to Psalm 41 "Blessed is he who has regard for the weak; the Lord delivers him in times of trouble. The Lord will protect him and preserve his life; he will bless him in the land and not surrender him to the desire of his foes."

Williams is thankful for the people who helped her and said people should take every opportunity to help one another because eventually they might be in her position.

"You just never know when your time will come," Williams said.

Federal workers pick up grocery items Friday in a cargo building at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock. The food collected during the Little Rock Cares food drive was distributed to federal workers who have been furloughed or working without pay since the government shutdown started on Dec. 22.

