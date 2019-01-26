Getting it straight

Cherokee Nation Business officials have expressed interest in applying to put a casino in Pope County, but Shawn Slaton, chief executive officer, said company officials understand and "respect the will of the people." Should Pope County officials decide to pursue development of a casino, Slaton said his company would like the opportunity to illustrate how Cherokee Nation Entertainment "would be the best operating and community partner." An article Tuesday failed to make clear the organization's stance on applying for a casino license.

Metro on 01/26/2019