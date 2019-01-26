Gray matters

HOT SPRINGS -- Racehorse owner Dwight Pruett improved his record to 2-0 in the $150,000, 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park during the track's opening day for the 2019 meet Friday.

Pruett hopes for additional success moving forward.

Jinks Fire's trainee Gray Attempt, by Graydar, charged from the lead out of the eighth gate and remained there throughout under rider Shaun Bridgmohan. He passed the first quarter-mile in 23.12, the half in 48.86, and three-quarters in 1:11.01 en route to a winning time of 1:36.94 before an estimated crowd of 20,000.

"I like this horse because of the way it does things," Pruett said. "It wants to do things correctly."

Gray Attempt, the second choice at 2-1, held off a late surge from Long Range Toddy -- who finished second by a neck, and a neck in front of third-place Boldor. Six Shooter was fourth, 1 length farther back, in a field of eight.

Steve Asmussen trains Long Range Toddy, Boldor and 3-2 race favorite Bankit, who finished sixth.

Ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., Bankit trailed the leader by 7 lengths after the first quarter and was never closer than 5½ lengths.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed as heck in Bankit, but Long Range Toddy and Boldor ran solid," Asmussen said. "Kind of a merry-go-round race. They went in 46 and change fractions. That's pretty solid, but nobody changed positions.

"First day of the meet. Things will change. We'll see what happens."

Long Range Toddy, ridden by Richard Eramia, never trailed the winner by more than 2 lengths. He entered the stretch within one-half length, but with 100 yards left pulled to within the final margin of a neck.

"My horse never quit trying," Eramia said. "He's a nice little horse, he tried really hard. With 50 yards to go, I thought I'd get him, but the other one kept running."

"When he pulled close, our horse didn't give up the ship," Fires said of Gray Attempt. "You're always concerned when someone pulls up there to you, but he's a pretty gritty horse."

Gray Attempt earned 10 of the 17 Road-to-the-Kentucky-Derby points distributed to the top-four finishers of the Smarty Jones. The second, third and fourth finishers earned four, two and one point, respectively. Long Range Toddy earned 10 Derby points with his win in the $400,000 Springboard Mile at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Dec. 16 to lead 3-year-olds currently in training at Oaklawn with 14 points.

Pruett's last success as an owner in the Smarty Jones came with Discreetness in 2016. Also trained by Fires, Discreetness failed to earn enough points to qualify for the Derby. He finished seventh in the Southwest and Rebel Stakes, and sixth in the Arkansas Derby.

Pruett said he feels better about Gray Attempt's chance to succeed along the Road to the Derby.

"It doesn't have any bad habits," Pruett said. "Whatever they ask of it, that's what we get out of it. The horse has a lot of want-to."

Gray Attempt has led from the start of his past three races, all wins, including the $75,000 Sugar Bowl Stakes at Fair Ground in New Orleans on Dec. 22, but Bridgmohan said Thursday he believed the horse was talented enough to take other routes to success. He rushed from the track for a flight to Miami and was unavailable for comment after the Smarty Jones. Bridgmohan is scheduled to ride Tom's d'Etat in the $9 million Grade I Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., today.

"Every time you're in competition, you kind of have to go with the competition to decide where you need to be," Pruett said. "Today, we knew when we got into that turn that we needed to be first or second, and we didn't have any problem getting to the turn before anybody."

"Shaun said he didn't think he had to be on the lead," Fires said. "Today we had to go to the front. You know, we're eight-wide already, so you're going to be too wide in that turn if you don't go on."

Fires said he will nominate Gray Attempt for the Kentucky Derby today, the final day nominations are accepted. Fires and Pruett both said they expect to enter Gray Attempt in Oaklawn's Southwest Stakes, scheduled for Feb. 18.

"I have a little experience on the [Kentucky Derby] trail," Pruett said. "It's very exciting."

Jockey Shaun Bridgmohan celebrates in the winner’s circle after winning the Smarty Jones Stakes aboard Gray Attempt on Friday.

Shaun Bridgmohan on Gray Attempt (left of center) leads through the first turn during the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on Friday. Gray Attempt won the race in 1:36.94, beating Long Range Toddy by a neck.

