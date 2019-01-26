15-year-old shot, killed in Phillips County, police say

Authorities said Tuesday that they are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy whom they found shot in a Helena-West Helena apartment early Sunday morning.

Shortavious Williams died after he was shot in the upstairs bedroom of an apartment in the 600 block of York Street about 12:30 a.m., said Larry Earnest, Phillips County coroner.

Initially, the coroner told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the teenager’s death appeared to be an accident or suicide. But Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said on Tuesday that two people in the house provided authorities with information that suggests the shooting may have been a homicide.

The teenager’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, the chief said.