Hogs extend another offer to a LR freshman

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --9/8/2017-- Parkview Head Coach Brad Bolding talks to one of his players during their game against Benton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock Friday, September 8, 2017.

Arkansas has extended an offer to a second Little Rock freshman this Saturday afternoon.

Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-0,192 pounds was offered a scholarship offer from the Hogs while attending Prospect Day. He becomes the seventh known freshman to be offered by the Razorbacks.

Jointer played on the freshman team at Parkview and was elevated to varsity after the season was over. His first varsity carry went for a 60 yard touchdown.

The Razorbacks also offered Joe T. Robinson freshman offensive lineman E'Marion Harris today.