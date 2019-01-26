Hogs offer Joe T. freshman O-lineman E'Marion Harris

Freshman offensive lineman E’Marion Harris has received an offer from Arkansas during his visit to Fayetteville today.

Harris, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock also offers from Alabama and Texas State. He's the son of former Arkansas defensive end Elliott Harris.

He has been named a Freshman All American by national recruiting analyst Tom Lemmings and MaxPreps.

Harris, who's 14 years old, is the sixth known 2022 prospect to receive an offer from Arkansas.

Several of his teammates were also expected to visit today ,including juniors PJ Hall, Kielb Pree, JT Towers and sophomores Hunter Smith, DJ Withers and Buddy Gaston.

As a freshman, Harris, who has a 3.2 GPA, made the offensive line checks for the Senators.