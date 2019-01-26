• Colin Powell, former secretary of state and Army general, said Anthony Maggert, who lost his leg in Afghanistan while working as a civilian employee, "touched his soul" after Maggert stopped to help him change a flat tire while both were on their way to Walter Reed Military Hospital in Washington.

• Edward Kumi Anguah, an Army sergeant, and Pvt. Ahmid Mohammed-Murtada, a naturalized citizen serving at Fort Bragg, N.C., face charges after they arranged sham marriages between soldiers and foreigners, offering the soldiers cash and housing benefits as incentives to enter into the unions, according to investigators.

• Casey Smitherman, 48, superintendent of Elwood Community Schools in Indiana, was charged with insurance fraud after she took a sick student to a clinic and filled a prescription for him under her son's name.

• Cross Scott, 21, a Tucson, Ariz., mechanic who saved a woman's life, credited an episode of The Office in getting the woman breathing again, saying that just like the character in the show, he performed CPR to the beat of the Bee Gees song "Stayin' Alive," which has the correct tempo for chest compressions.

• Stefanie Warner-Grise, 50, was charged with driving under the influence after police in New Canaan, Conn., found her sitting in her car at an intersection with her eyes closed, several bottles of pure vanilla extract, which contains a minimum of 35 percent alcohol, beside her and vanilla on her breath.

• Angie Solis, a code enforcement employee in Riverside County, Calif., helped deliver a baby after a man and his wife realized they wouldn't make it to the hospital in time and stopped at Solis' office looking for help.

• Jennie Hays, who works with an animal sanctuary in Oklahoma, said a 10-week-old puppy named Milo is doing great after surgery to correct misaligned joints, which had caused its front paws to face up instead of down.

• Margaux Caffa of Mequon, Wis., called 911 when she saw her 6-year-old Siberian husky clinging to an ice ledge on the Milwaukee River, and was reunited with the dog after a firefighter, equipped with ice rescue equipment, pulled it to safety.

• Brittany Hathaway, whose 3-year-old son, Casey, spent two days lost in the woods near Ernul, N.C., after he disappeared from his grandmother's yard, said the boy is doing well and asking to watch Netflix.

