LA guitar group to play in Searcy

SEARCY -- The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet -- a classical music ensemble that sometimes branches into other musical genres -- will perform Friday at Harding University.

The program will include a Gioachino Rossini overture, Franz Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, a chorale by guitarist Frederic Hand, Manuel de Falla's Three Dances from "El Amor Brujo" and two major works dedicated to them: Chaconne by Robert Beaser, and Pat Metheny's monumental Road to the Sun.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. The performance, part of the university's 2018-19 Arts and Life Performance Series, begins at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Administration Auditorium on the Harding campus.

Additional information, including the purchase of tickets, is available from the website harding.edu/artsandlife or by calling (501) 279-4343.

Metro on 01/26/2019