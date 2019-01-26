LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Texas Tech

Arkansas 28, Texas Tech 27 - 1:19 left first half

Isaiah Joe shot faked a defender into the fans sitting courtside and knocked down a long 2 to give Arkansas its first lead of the game. Texas Tech then turned the ball over for a 14th time, and Chris Beard called for time. He was rather upset after Culver's pass was picked off.

Texas Tech 27, Arkansas 26 - 3:07 left first half

Razorbacks continuing to hang around, even as Gafford sits on the bench with two fouls. Gabe Osabuohien just got a rare 3-pointer to fall to pull Arkansas within one at the under-4 timeout. Arkansas forced a shot clock violation defensively on the Red Raiders' last possession.

Texas Tech has turned the ball over 12 times tonight, and those miscues have turned into 13 points. Adrio Bailey is up to seven points already. That's a team-high at this point. He's playing with confidence, and it makes a world of difference with this team when he does.

Arkansas holding the Red Raiders to .931 points per possession right now. That will win you some games - if you can get some big scores.

Texas Tech 22, Arkansas 19 - 7:15 left first half

Razorbacks are shooting just 33 percent (7/21) to this point, but are very much in the game. Texas Tech has turned the ball over eight times, which is why despite hitting 8 of 13 shots, Arkansas is well within striking distance.

Davide Moretti leads all scorers with nine points. Jarrett Culver has only three points on 1/2 shooting and a pair of turnovers in 12 minutes. Adrio Bailey has been a big plus for Arkansas tonight. He has five points, including an early and-1 and a solid midrange jumper to pull Arkansas within 20-19. He will be at the line when play resumes.

Texas Tech 18, Arkansas 17 - 10:50 left first half

Daniel Gafford picked up his second foul and will likely sit the remainder of the half. Chaney checks in for him.

Texas Tech 17, Arkansas 14 - 11:23 left first half

Twelve of Arkansas' 14 points so far are either off Texas Tech turnovers or second-chance buckets. That has to continue. Jalen Harris pulled the Razorbacks within three at the under-12 timeout with a nice layup in transition. Isaiah Joe should have been credited with an assist.

Reggie Chaney not off to a good start off the bench. He traveled on his first offensive touch, then fouled a 3-point shooter and Tech completed a four-point play. He was minus-6 in his two minutes on the floor. Let's see if Mike Anderson sticks with him and goes to him again rather than planting him on the bench like he did against Florida.

Texas Tech 8, Arkansas 6 - 15:36 left first half

Arkansas is 3/9 from the floor and 0/4 from 3-point range, but has played fairly solid to start this one. Jalen Harris scored the Razorbacks' first bucket on a steal, Daniel Gafford added a score following an Adrio Bailey missed jumper, and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson hit a right short-corner jumper.

Embery-Simpson got lost defensively on his first possession in the lineup, then answered with the aforementioned jumper and took a charge on Jarrett Culver right before the media timeout.

Culver has three points early on for the Red Raiders. He had been 3/21 on 3-pointers in Big 12 play this season, but buried his first look of the day. He also assisted on Brandone Francis' layup. Texas Tech is 3/4 shooting but has turned the ball over four times.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

Adrio Bailey will make his 17th start of the season today in Lubbock. He played only eight minutes and scored one point in Arkansas' win against Missouri on Wednesday. Reggie Chaney will continue to come off the bench. Chaney averages 6.2 points, three rebounds, a block and 1.2 steals per game in SEC play when he doesn't start.

Arkansas may have to play one of its most efficient offensive games of the season to beat the Red Raiders at home. The Razorbacks must create tempo with their defense much like they did Wednesday. Whenever Arkansas can score when Texas Tech's stingy halfcourt defense isn't set, it's a plus.

Texas Tech's starters: Matt Mooney, Jarrett Culver, Davide Moretti, Norense Odiase and Tariq Owens.

Mooney and Owens are Texas Tech's premiere defenders, and both were named to the midseason Naismith Defense Player of the Year Award watch list this week. Owens is among the best shotblockers in the Big 12. Offensively, it starts with Culver, who leads the Red Raiders at nearly 19 points per game. Slowing his production would go a long way in the Razorbacks having a chance to steal a big win.