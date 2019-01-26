LR district details test ups, downs

Results from math and reading tests given to Little Rock students in kindergarten through eighth grade in December are on average low and, with some exceptions, little changed from results generated by similar tests given earlier.

"Being upfront and honest, you see flat results right now in fall to winter," Superintendent Mike Poore told the district's Community Advisory Board earlier this week about the returns from the Northwest Education Association's Measure of Academic Progress.

The district, he said, is relying in large part on revisions in its literacy instruction -- including training from the state in the science of reading to help raise the achievement level. Also to aid in the effort is a newly employed dyslexia specialist and the upcoming adoption of new reading textbooks for the elementary grades.

The district is giving the series of interim tests on a broad scale for the first time this school year, although kindergarten through second grades used the testing program in the previous year.

The Measure of Academic Progress tests are meant to be an indicator of student progress over the course of the school year, compared with a national sample of students who took the same tests. They are also intended to show the preparation of Little Rock students to score at "ready" or better levels on the state-required ACT Aspire exams later this school year.

A school-by-school, grade-by-grade score report provided to the Community Advisory Board and publicly available online shows that each grade achieved at "low/average" or "low" levels and that academic gains from fall to winter were also categorized as "low" or "low/average."

Document Little Rock School District interim test results View

Low is defined as score or a gain that falls at the first to 20th percentile, which means that 80 percent or more of pupils who took the same test did better.

Low/average is defined as a score or a gain that falls within the 21st to the 40 percentile, Danyell Cummings, the district's director of testing and evaluation, said. Average is the 41st to 60th percentile while high/average ranges from the 61st to the 80th percentile and high is the 81st to 99th percentile, Cummings said.

Some Little Rock schools did perform at higher levels than the district averages.

In third grade, for example, five elementary schools scored at average or better in math achievement: Don Roberts, Forest Park, Jefferson, Forest Heights STEM Academy, and Gibbs, as did Roberts, Forest Park, Jefferson, Forest Heights, Fulbright, Gibbs, Pulaski Heights and Williams in reading achievement.

In regard to academic growth in math since the fall assessment, third grades at six schools showed average or better results: Bale, David O. Dodd, Forest Park, Rockefeller, Romine and Wakefield.

Six schools did the same in third-grade reading gains: Bale, David O. Dodd, Forest Park, Jefferson, Martin Luther King and Wakefield.

As another example, in fifth-grade math, 10 elementary schools showed gains since the fall that classified them as average to high performers. Those were Carver, Chicot, Dodd, Jefferson, Mabelvale, McDermott, Rockefeller, Romine, Stephens and Wakefield. But 18 other elementaries were in the low/average or low categories for growth in fifth-grade math.

Cummings and Poore praised the "rich" data generated by the Measure of Academic Progress, which is commonly used elsewhere in the state and nation.

Teachers and building administrators have easy access to data showing how classrooms of children and individual children did on the tests in regard to mastering or falling short on specific skills, Cummings said.

They can see where re-teaching or a change of instruction is needed, Poore added, noting that the tests are "adaptive," meaning the questions get harder for those students who answer correctly or get easier for the students who is struggling.

"It gives us specific data on where students stand," Poore said. ""This is unique and new to Little Rock, in the sense of having this rich of data."

Measure of Academic Progress exams also offers strategies to be used in the classroom to help students improve on a given standard.

Our folks can then group students differently and gear instruction directly to the young people, he said, calling it a more scientific approach to understanding the strength and challenges of learners. I sense a real excitement about that," he said about the staff.

Cummings said the information doesn't just focus on deficits but also helps identify students who are ready for enrichment.

Community Advisory Board member LaShannon Spencer noted that Watson Elementary in southwest Little Rock showed good gains in math achievement in first, second and fourth grades, and she asked district staff members how that was accomplished and how it could be replicated at other schools.

Melanie Fox, another advisory board member and a former Little Rock School Board member, said the district in most cases seemed to be in the same boat as in the past in regard to test scores.

"We have a lot schools and kids testing below grade level. I really challenge the district to make the adjustments needed to move these kids forward," Fox said. "Get the parents working with this data. There are tools that parents can use and I think that is important, too."

She questioned whether parents are getting the test results information.

Students will take the Measure of Academic Progress test again in the spring.

"How do we give parents confidence that there will be an uptick in the spring?" advisory board President Jeff Wood asked. "What are we doing?"

Wood said the most effective way to provide the information to parents would be at a parent-teacher conference.

"For someone who hasn't spent hours listening to explanations, it might just look like gibberish," Wood said about the need to provide a face-to-face explanation of the test data.

Poore said each school has a little bit different approach to how it is using the test data, but the district is working on the overall issue, primarily literacy, with the Arkansas Department of Education.

The district has expanded the number of teachers and principals who are receiving six or more days a year of training in the science of reading, he said.

Last school year, kindergarten-through-second-grade teachers at 11 schools received the training. That training has been expanded to grades three through five in those 11 schools and has been initiated at the district's remaining elementary schools and in the sixth grade at the eight middle schools.

Teachers are receptive to the training but part of the implementation of best practices in teaching reading requires giving teachers opportunities to practice and hone the instructional strategies over time, district staff members told the advisory board this week.

Also required are efforts by school and district administrators to monitor classrooms to ensure that the strategies -- including the use of phonics and other word decoding exercises -- are being used.

To aid in teaching reading to students who struggle with mainstream reading and writing instruction, the district has hired former Parkview High special education teacher Chandle Carpenter to be the district's dyslexia specialist whose duties include overseeing the routine screening of the district's youngest pupils for any reading and processing challenges they might have.

