Little Rock mayor fills panels to help him set agenda

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 4:30 a.m. 8comments

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Friday evening named 109 people who will serve on the eight subcommittees that will help set an agenda for his time in office.

More than 500 people submitted applications for positions through Scott's campaign website. The weeklong application period closed Jan. 14.

Subcommittee members were chosen based on experience related to each group's subject matter, qualifications, desire to serve, diversity and ward representation, a news release from Scott's transition team said. Those named include teachers, attorneys, faith leaders, policy wonks, activists, agency directors and business people.

Scott named the subcommittees' chairmen from among his transition board of directors earlier this month. Each group will present recommendations to the 11-member board, which will present a final report to Scott that will serve as a "playbook" for his time in office.

The mayor announced the names of his transition board of directors, which include mayoral rival Baker Kurrus and campaign adviser Antwan Phillips, in December.

Scott has said that he plans to have the transition process completed before delivering his State of the City address in mid-March. A spokesman for the transition said the subcommittees' meeting schedule will be up to the chairmen, but many will meet weekly because of the amount of work to be done.

"Little Rock, let's get to work!" Scott's senior adviser, Kendra Pruitt, wrote in a tweet about the announcement.

Notable subcommittee members named Friday include the state's 2019 Teacher of the Year, Stacy McAdoo, and former state representative and U.S. congressional candidate Clarke Tucker.

The eight subcommittees echo topics Scott addressed in his campaign, including education, economic development, public safety, government overhaul and quality of life.

McAdoo will serve on the education subcommittee. Tucker will serve on the public safety committee, as will former Little Rock Fire Chief Greg Summers.

Other people named include the Rev. Dr. Anika Whitfield, a Little Rock School District and Poor People's Campaign activist; Morril Harriman, the ex-chief of staff for former Gov. Mike Beebe; Rock Region Metro director Charles Frazier; and Christopher Jones, head of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub..

In a tweet Friday evening, the mayor encouraged those who were not chosen for a subcommittee to apply for spots on the city's boards or commissions.

Teresa Knapp Gordon, president of the Little Rock Education Association, expressed disappointment in a Facebook comment that she was not chosen for the education subcommittee.

Many on social media were enthusiastic.

"Both honored and humbled that I get to help...make history with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.," public relations agency owner Gerald Thomas, who was named to the quality of life subcommittee, wrote in a tweet. "Let's shake some things up in Little Rock!!!!!!"

Education:

Sen. Joyce Elliott, Chairman, and John Rutledge

Amy Benton

Ryan Davis

Bill Dillard

Aminah Eddings

Chris Hancock

Andrea Lewis

Raymond Long

Stacy McAdoo

Lara Blume McGee

Melissa Mitchell

Ali Noland

Vicki Saviers

Emma Willis

Laveta Wills-Hale

Economic Development:

Gus Blass, III, Chairman, and John Rutledge

Eric Bell

Phillip Butterfield

Cassaundra Carter

William Clark

Margaret Ellibee

Melissa Hendricks

Bradley Henry

Moyez Jaffer

Sarah McBroom

Clinton McDonald

Mark Middleton

WJ Monagle

Karama Neal

Marquita Little Numan

Tristian Wilkerson

Finance and Administration:

Kathryn Hazelett, Chairman, and Baker Kurrus

Matt Boch

Mark Camp

Rajesh Chokani

Amanda DiPippa

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez

Morril Harriman

Dr. Christopher Jones

Ben Lincoln

Pam Mobley

Izzy Montgomery

Eleanor Nelson

Markita Tyler

Ellie Wheeler

Inclusion:

Dr. Sara Tariq, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey

Summer Campbell

Mark DeYmaz

Denise Donnell

Rosslyn Elliot

Ivan Hudson

Myron Jackson

Michelle Kaemmerling

Patrick McBride

Mary Morris

Cesar Ortega

Camille Richoux

Sherice Smith

Donald Woods

Maria Wyrens

Mobility:

Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Kathyrn Hazelett

Amanda Benton

Furonda Brasfield

Brett Budolfson

Dalton Coleman

John DiPippa

Chris East

Jill Floyd

Charles Frazier

Scott Hamilton

Rachel Jones

Nicholas Norfolk

Amy Pritchard

Stacey Tierney

Amy Rossi

Neil Sealy

Public Safety:

Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey

Osyrus Bolly

Carla Coleman

Carlos Corbin

Bud Cummins

Holly Dickson

Michelle Hastings

Matt Johnson

Kellye Neal

Jessica Scott-Wolfe

Greg Summers

Clarke Tucker

Derick Wilson

Donyell Wolfee

Quality of Life:

Jay Barth, Chairman, and Sen. Elliott

Betsy Baker

Monica Blake

Kevin Crass

Andrea Cummings

Alex Diaz

Ellen Fennell

Suzanne Grobmyer

Katie Helms

Vianca Jordan

Dr. Riley Lipschitz

Pat Riley, Jr.

Dr. Chad Rogers

Abbi Siler

Bryan Stewart

Gerald Thomas

Transformation and Government Reform:

Antwan Phillips, Chairman, Will Rockefeller and Baker Kurrus

Bettina Brownstein

Rick Campbell

Ted Dickey

Preston Eldridge

Lisa Ferrell

Marq Golden

Jordan Johnson

Kristi McKinnon

Ray Scott

Dr. Anika Whitfield

Metro on 01/26/2019

Print Headline: Little Rock mayor fills panels to help him set agenda

Comments

  • RBear
    January 26, 2019 at 5:09 a.m.

    Looking through these committees, Mayor Scott and his transition team have assembled a strong group to help shape the future of Little Rock through a strategic plan. While these team members will help provide key input to the plan, I hope they will have public forums where more ideas can be brought to the table. With a city like Little Rock with so many talented individuals, some of the best ideas may lie outside these committees.
  • skeptic1
    January 26, 2019 at 7:46 a.m.

    More cronyism and while he's busy "transitioning" the crime and murder rate continues to climb. Another feckless Democrat mayor, good going Little Rock.
  • RBear
    January 26, 2019 at 7:49 a.m.

    Skeptic’s DDS takes over. Amazing you make that statement since several known Republicans on the committees. Hmmm, Bill Dillard a crony? Gus Blass III? Shows how little skeptic knows and just comments on headlines.
  • Foghorn
    January 26, 2019 at 8:23 a.m.

    Are these paid positions?

  • Razrbak
    January 26, 2019 at 8:39 a.m.

    Mark Camp they guy that is tied at the hip with the crooked ex legislator Jeremy Hutchinson? Sen. Joyce Elliot, under federal investigation in connection with the ongoing GIF scandal? Why does he need a team to make HIS agenda. Sign of a weak leader and more of the status quo with a touch of a big dog and pony show. his A.C.T. is BS as he can't be transparent about his sealed criminal case and his attempts to use his position as a highway commissioner to thwart the ASP investigation.
  • RBear
    January 26, 2019 at 8:54 a.m.

    Foghorn no they are not.
    ...
    Razrbak says, "Why does he need a team to make HIS agenda. Sign of a weak leader and more of the status quo" Actually it's not. It's a sign of a leader who builds an agenda by consensus, not more of the "status quo" where citizens had NO SAY in the strategy of the city. I'm surprised you would call this "status quo" when up until this point citizens never had input. Scott is going about this the right way. You just don't like him.
  • Razrbak
    January 26, 2019 at 9:23 a.m.

    RBEAR, you have no clue, the mayor in LR has no real power. It all lies in the white dominated board and that is a fact. Until we give at-large directors the boot noting will change. The only issue I have with Mayor Scott is his lack of personal transparency. If he comes clean and spills the beans, its all good.

  • RBear
    January 26, 2019 at 9:44 a.m.

    We agree on getting rid of the at-large board that has an average tenure of over 25+ years. Biggest mistaken in Little Rock's history.
