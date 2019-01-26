Little Rock mayor fills panels to help him set agenda

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Friday evening named 109 people who will serve on the eight subcommittees that will help set an agenda for his time in office.
More than 500 people submitted applications for positions through Scott's campaign website. The weeklong application period closed Jan. 14.
Subcommittee members were chosen based on experience related to each group's subject matter, qualifications, desire to serve, diversity and ward representation, a news release from Scott's transition team said. Those named include teachers, attorneys, faith leaders, policy wonks, activists, agency directors and business people.
Scott named the subcommittees' chairmen from among his transition board of directors earlier this month. Each group will present recommendations to the 11-member board, which will present a final report to Scott that will serve as a "playbook" for his time in office.
The mayor announced the names of his transition board of directors, which include mayoral rival Baker Kurrus and campaign adviser Antwan Phillips, in December.
Scott has said that he plans to have the transition process completed before delivering his State of the City address in mid-March. A spokesman for the transition said the subcommittees' meeting schedule will be up to the chairmen, but many will meet weekly because of the amount of work to be done.
"Little Rock, let's get to work!" Scott's senior adviser, Kendra Pruitt, wrote in a tweet about the announcement.
Notable subcommittee members named Friday include the state's 2019 Teacher of the Year, Stacy McAdoo, and former state representative and U.S. congressional candidate Clarke Tucker.
The eight subcommittees echo topics Scott addressed in his campaign, including education, economic development, public safety, government overhaul and quality of life.
McAdoo will serve on the education subcommittee. Tucker will serve on the public safety committee, as will former Little Rock Fire Chief Greg Summers.
Other people named include the Rev. Dr. Anika Whitfield, a Little Rock School District and Poor People's Campaign activist; Morril Harriman, the ex-chief of staff for former Gov. Mike Beebe; Rock Region Metro director Charles Frazier; and Christopher Jones, head of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub..
In a tweet Friday evening, the mayor encouraged those who were not chosen for a subcommittee to apply for spots on the city's boards or commissions.
Teresa Knapp Gordon, president of the Little Rock Education Association, expressed disappointment in a Facebook comment that she was not chosen for the education subcommittee.
Many on social media were enthusiastic.
"Both honored and humbled that I get to help...make history with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.," public relations agency owner Gerald Thomas, who was named to the quality of life subcommittee, wrote in a tweet. "Let's shake some things up in Little Rock!!!!!!"
Education:
Sen. Joyce Elliott, Chairman, and John Rutledge
Amy Benton
Ryan Davis
Bill Dillard
Aminah Eddings
Chris Hancock
Andrea Lewis
Raymond Long
Stacy McAdoo
Lara Blume McGee
Melissa Mitchell
Ali Noland
Vicki Saviers
Emma Willis
Laveta Wills-Hale
Economic Development:
Gus Blass, III, Chairman, and John Rutledge
Eric Bell
Phillip Butterfield
Cassaundra Carter
William Clark
Margaret Ellibee
Melissa Hendricks
Bradley Henry
Moyez Jaffer
Sarah McBroom
Clinton McDonald
Mark Middleton
WJ Monagle
Karama Neal
Marquita Little Numan
Tristian Wilkerson
Finance and Administration:
Kathryn Hazelett, Chairman, and Baker Kurrus
Matt Boch
Mark Camp
Rajesh Chokani
Amanda DiPippa
Sarah Catherine Gutierrez
Morril Harriman
Dr. Christopher Jones
Ben Lincoln
Pam Mobley
Izzy Montgomery
Eleanor Nelson
Markita Tyler
Ellie Wheeler
Inclusion:
Dr. Sara Tariq, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey
Summer Campbell
Mark DeYmaz
Denise Donnell
Rosslyn Elliot
Ivan Hudson
Myron Jackson
Michelle Kaemmerling
Patrick McBride
Mary Morris
Cesar Ortega
Camille Richoux
Sherice Smith
Donald Woods
Maria Wyrens
Mobility:
Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Kathyrn Hazelett
Amanda Benton
Furonda Brasfield
Brett Budolfson
Dalton Coleman
John DiPippa
Chris East
Jill Floyd
Charles Frazier
Scott Hamilton
Rachel Jones
Nicholas Norfolk
Amy Pritchard
Stacey Tierney
Amy Rossi
Neil Sealy
Public Safety:
Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey
Osyrus Bolly
Carla Coleman
Carlos Corbin
Bud Cummins
Holly Dickson
Michelle Hastings
Matt Johnson
Kellye Neal
Jessica Scott-Wolfe
Greg Summers
Clarke Tucker
Derick Wilson
Donyell Wolfee
Quality of Life:
Jay Barth, Chairman, and Sen. Elliott
Betsy Baker
Monica Blake
Kevin Crass
Andrea Cummings
Alex Diaz
Ellen Fennell
Suzanne Grobmyer
Katie Helms
Vianca Jordan
Dr. Riley Lipschitz
Pat Riley, Jr.
Dr. Chad Rogers
Abbi Siler
Bryan Stewart
Gerald Thomas
Transformation and Government Reform:
Antwan Phillips, Chairman, Will Rockefeller and Baker Kurrus
Bettina Brownstein
Rick Campbell
Ted Dickey
Preston Eldridge
Lisa Ferrell
Marq Golden
Jordan Johnson
Kristi McKinnon
Ray Scott
Dr. Anika Whitfield
Metro on 01/26/2019
Print Headline: Little Rock mayor fills panels to help him set agenda
Comments