Little Rock mayor fills panels to help him set agenda

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Friday evening named 109 people who will serve on the eight subcommittees that will help set an agenda for his time in office.

More than 500 people submitted applications for positions through Scott's campaign website. The weeklong application period closed Jan. 14.

Subcommittee members were chosen based on experience related to each group's subject matter, qualifications, desire to serve, diversity and ward representation, a news release from Scott's transition team said. Those named include teachers, attorneys, faith leaders, policy wonks, activists, agency directors and business people.

Scott named the subcommittees' chairmen from among his transition board of directors earlier this month. Each group will present recommendations to the 11-member board, which will present a final report to Scott that will serve as a "playbook" for his time in office.

The mayor announced the names of his transition board of directors, which include mayoral rival Baker Kurrus and campaign adviser Antwan Phillips, in December.

Scott has said that he plans to have the transition process completed before delivering his State of the City address in mid-March. A spokesman for the transition said the subcommittees' meeting schedule will be up to the chairmen, but many will meet weekly because of the amount of work to be done.

"Little Rock, let's get to work!" Scott's senior adviser, Kendra Pruitt, wrote in a tweet about the announcement.

Notable subcommittee members named Friday include the state's 2019 Teacher of the Year, Stacy McAdoo, and former state representative and U.S. congressional candidate Clarke Tucker.

The eight subcommittees echo topics Scott addressed in his campaign, including education, economic development, public safety, government overhaul and quality of life.

McAdoo will serve on the education subcommittee. Tucker will serve on the public safety committee, as will former Little Rock Fire Chief Greg Summers.

Other people named include the Rev. Dr. Anika Whitfield, a Little Rock School District and Poor People's Campaign activist; Morril Harriman, the ex-chief of staff for former Gov. Mike Beebe; Rock Region Metro director Charles Frazier; and Christopher Jones, head of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub..

In a tweet Friday evening, the mayor encouraged those who were not chosen for a subcommittee to apply for spots on the city's boards or commissions.

Teresa Knapp Gordon, president of the Little Rock Education Association, expressed disappointment in a Facebook comment that she was not chosen for the education subcommittee.

Many on social media were enthusiastic.

"Both honored and humbled that I get to help...make history with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.," public relations agency owner Gerald Thomas, who was named to the quality of life subcommittee, wrote in a tweet. "Let's shake some things up in Little Rock!!!!!!"

Education:

Sen. Joyce Elliott, Chairman, and John Rutledge

Amy Benton

Ryan Davis

Bill Dillard

Aminah Eddings

Chris Hancock

Andrea Lewis

Raymond Long

Stacy McAdoo

Lara Blume McGee

Melissa Mitchell

Ali Noland

Vicki Saviers

Emma Willis

Laveta Wills-Hale

Economic Development:

Gus Blass, III, Chairman, and John Rutledge

Eric Bell

Phillip Butterfield

Cassaundra Carter

William Clark

Margaret Ellibee

Melissa Hendricks

Bradley Henry

Moyez Jaffer

Sarah McBroom

Clinton McDonald

Mark Middleton

WJ Monagle

Karama Neal

Marquita Little Numan

Tristian Wilkerson

Finance and Administration:

Kathryn Hazelett, Chairman, and Baker Kurrus

Matt Boch

Mark Camp

Rajesh Chokani

Amanda DiPippa

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez

Morril Harriman

Dr. Christopher Jones

Ben Lincoln

Pam Mobley

Izzy Montgomery

Eleanor Nelson

Markita Tyler

Ellie Wheeler

Inclusion:

Dr. Sara Tariq, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey

Summer Campbell

Mark DeYmaz

Denise Donnell

Rosslyn Elliot

Ivan Hudson

Myron Jackson

Michelle Kaemmerling

Patrick McBride

Mary Morris

Cesar Ortega

Camille Richoux

Sherice Smith

Donald Woods

Maria Wyrens

Mobility:

Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Kathyrn Hazelett

Amanda Benton

Furonda Brasfield

Brett Budolfson

Dalton Coleman

John DiPippa

Chris East

Jill Floyd

Charles Frazier

Scott Hamilton

Rachel Jones

Nicholas Norfolk

Amy Pritchard

Stacey Tierney

Amy Rossi

Neil Sealy

Public Safety:

Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey

Osyrus Bolly

Carla Coleman

Carlos Corbin

Bud Cummins

Holly Dickson

Michelle Hastings

Matt Johnson

Kellye Neal

Jessica Scott-Wolfe

Greg Summers

Clarke Tucker

Derick Wilson

Donyell Wolfee

Quality of Life:

Jay Barth, Chairman, and Sen. Elliott

Betsy Baker

Monica Blake

Kevin Crass

Andrea Cummings

Alex Diaz

Ellen Fennell

Suzanne Grobmyer

Katie Helms

Vianca Jordan

Dr. Riley Lipschitz

Pat Riley, Jr.

Dr. Chad Rogers

Abbi Siler

Bryan Stewart

Gerald Thomas

Transformation and Government Reform:

Antwan Phillips, Chairman, Will Rockefeller and Baker Kurrus

Bettina Brownstein

Rick Campbell

Ted Dickey

Preston Eldridge

Lisa Ferrell

Marq Golden

Jordan Johnson

Kristi McKinnon

Ray Scott

Dr. Anika Whitfield

Metro on 01/26/2019