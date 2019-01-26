Slain Little Rock woman stabbed several times, police say; beau, 19, arrested

Less than an hour after police were called to a Little Rock address Friday morning, a woman whom officers found stabbed in her back was dead and her boyfriend was taken in for questioning, a police spokesman said.

A 911 caller reported a stabbing in the 3000 block of Center Street at 9:38 a.m., police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

When officers arrived, they found Shashunie Harper, 20, in a black 1998 Honda Accord. She had been stabbed multiple times in her back, Barnes said. She died about an hour later at a hospital.

Barnes said officers identified Harper's boyfriend, Tyrome Harris, as a suspect and took the 19-year-old into custody within 20 minutes of the 911 call.

Officers found Harris in the area of 24th and Gaines streets after he ran from the scene, according to a media release from the Police Department.

Harris was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 4:55 p.m. Friday on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the jail's roster.

Whether Harper was stabbed in the car or in the nearby house was not immediately clear, Barnes said.

The Accord was parked in front of a yellow, single-story house that belongs to Harris' grandmother, according to court documents and property records. According to a police report, the woman was inside when Harper was fatally stabbed.

As crime-scene investigators cataloged items Friday and a tow truck arrived to take away the Accord, a woman would occasionally open the door to the yellow house, glance at what was happening and quickly close the door again.

The neighborhood is usually calm, said Alfrod Tolbert, who lives across the street from the yellow house. He's lived there for more than 20 years, he said, and he's never had something like the stabbing happen so near his home.

"It's quiet down through here," Tolbert said. "I was at work, but I was surprised when I heard."

Property records show that the house where Harper was stabbed was a Habitat for Humanity home that was renovated in 2000.

Tolbert said an older woman lived across the street but that several people were often visiting or living with her.

Harris was arrested in September over accusations that he threatened to kill his stepfather while brandishing a knife, according to court records.

He was arrested in October 2017 on charges of third-degree domestic battery, resisting arrest and three charges of aggravated assault, court records show. The three aggravated-assault charges and the resisting-arrest charge were dropped, and Harris pleaded guilty in July to the domestic-battery charge, according to court documents.

Harper was arrested on Jan. 9 on a charge of second-degree domestic battery at an apartment complex at 4725 Hoffman Road, according to court records.

Harris' father, Tyrome Harris Sr., is currently in the Cummins Unit after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree battery in 2016 and being sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to prison and court records.

Friday's stabbing is Little Rock's seventh homicide this year, according to previous reports. In 2018, the month with the most homicides was November, in which there were eight killings.

