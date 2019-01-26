Knife-wielding man shot by police in state, authorities say

Authorities said a knife-wielding man who lunged toward an officer was shot and wounded by police in White County on Friday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Judsonia police left their patrol vehicle to help Matthew Garrett, 24, after watching him stumble across Arkansas 367, according to a news release by Arkansas State Police.

Garrett, who is from Judsonia, fled into a nearby wooded area, followed by the officers, the release states. According to authorities, the man then stopped and pivoted toward officers with a hunting knife in his hand.

Police spent several minutes trying to persuade Garrett to drop the knife, but he lunged toward one of the officers, authorities said. At least one officer then shot Garrett, and he was transported by ambulance to a Searcy hospital, according to police.

State police did not have any updates on Garrett’s condition Saturday morning.

Special agents from the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to investigate the shooting, according to the news release.

An officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, Judsonia police said.