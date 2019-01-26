• Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor returned to her old stomping grounds in the Bronx on Friday to speak to second-graders and tell them that if she could accomplish her goals, they could, too. Sotomayor joined a fellow-Bronx native, the actress Kerry Washington, to answer questions from the nearly 200 students who attended the event put on by the Bronx Children's Museum. The children peppered the justice with questions about what motivates her and how she makes decisions. Their final question was about what former President Barack Obama was like. "He was never nasty. He was never critical of me or complaining. He just showed interest in me," she said, describing her first meeting with Obama when she was being considered as a court nominee. "He's as kind and gentle as the man you see on TV." Sotomayor also shared passages from her illustrated children's book, Turning Pages, My Life Story, which details her childhood in the Bronx. The event was held at Hostos Community College, where Sotomayor's mother studied nursing while Sotomayor was in high school. Sotomayor described to the students what it was like being a Supreme Court justice -- mostly reading, thinking and writing -- and how she approaches decisions on the court. Sotomayor has participated in the annual event for the past 10 years and encourages students to read to be inspired. She said she still finds inspiration in one of her favorite books, Watership Down.

• The rapper Nelly is asking a U.S. court to dismiss a British woman's lawsuit that alleges he sexually assaulted her after a concert in England. The federal lawsuit was filed in November in St. Louis, the rapper's hometown. The woman accuses Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., of assaulting her in a dressing room at the concert venue in Essex in December 2017. Nelly hasn't been criminally charged and has denied the allegations. The woman is identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit. Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, filed a response to the lawsuit Thursday, arguing that the woman shouldn't be allowed to remain anonymous and "avoid public scrutiny." The woman alleges that she paid to have her photo taken with the 44-year-old rapper after the concert before he took her to a separate room and sexually assaulted her. The woman's attorney, Karen Koehler, said the woman reported the incident to police more than a year ago and she believes the investigation is ongoing. The lawsuit is the second such case filed against the rapper. In September, Nelly settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged he raped her on his tour bus in suburban Seattle.

Photo by NYTNS

Sonia Sotomayor

Photo by AP

Nelly

A Section on 01/26/2019