NLR girls blow out Cabot in third quarter

North Little Rock turned up the pressure on Cabot in the second half.

The Lady Charging Wildcats outscored Cabot 23-2 in the third quarter on their way to a 55-25 victory Friday night at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

Senior guard De'myla Brown led North Little Rock (11-8, 5-2 6A-Central Conference) with 13 points, including 3 three-pointers. Classmate Jordyn Neal finished with 10 points.

North Little Rock led 21-17 at halftime. Cabot cut the lead to 22-19 early in the third quarter on junior center Emily Belin's basket.

That's when the Lady Charging Wildcats took over, going on a 22-0 run for the rest of the third quarter.

North Little Rock stretched its lead to 29-19 with 4:00 left in the third quarter on Brown's three-pointer. Brown knocked down her third three-pointer to make it 34-19.

In the third quarter, the Lady Charging Wildcats forced eight turnovers and held the Lady Panthers to one field goal as they entered the fourth quarter with a 44-19 advantage.

North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple said his team's offensive success starts with its defense.

"For us to be successful, we've got to play at an unbelievable pace," Fimple said. "Our defense has got to be locked in. We're playing off of our defense right now."

North Little Rock, which has won four of its past five games, never trailed Friday, but it was tied with Cabot on two occasions in the first half, including 17-17 with 1:16 left in the second quarter.

Junior forward Hannah Ogilvie led Cabot (12-6, 3-4) with nine points.

