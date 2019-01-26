No letup for Razorbacks outside of SEC

Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe (1) dribbles up court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Mississippi won 84-67. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team is getting well acquainted with members of The Associated Press poll.

For the fourth time in a five-game span, the Razorbacks will play a team currently ranked when they take on Texas Tech at 5 p.m. today at United Supermarkets Arena.

Arkansas (11-7) and the No. 14 Red Raiders (15-4) are meeting in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Razorbacks are going for their first victory over a team that is nationally ranked after losing at home to No. 25 LSU 94-88 in overtime, and on the road at No. 1 Tennessee 106-87 and No. 20 Ole Miss 84-67.

"I guess the positive is you're playing some of the best," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "If you want to be one of the best, then you've got to play those teams to find out where you are."

The Razorbacks broke a four-game losing streak -- their longest in Anderson's eight seasons as coach -- with a 72-60 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night at Walton Arena.

"The challenge is with a young basketball team, you want to make sure about their psyche, that they're playing with confidence," Anderson said. "That was a big game against Missouri -- so our guys will go in there with a better mindset.

"But they've got to understand they're playing against a tremendous basketball team, and it's going to take a great effort."

Texas Tech started 15-1 -- with its only loss to Duke, 69-58, in New York -- but after being 4-0 in the Big 12, the Red Raiders have lost their past three games to Iowa State 68-64 at home, at Baylor 73-62 and at Kansas State 58-45.

When a reporter asked Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard about his team going through a rough patch, Beard disagreed with that characterization of the losing streak.

"I respect your question, but I respectfully disagree about a rough patch," Beard said. "I mean, we're in the Big 12 Conference, which arguably is playing the best basketball in the country this year -- as it is every year.

"We've lost two road games, and we've been in basically one- and two-possession games over the last week. So we've just got to stay the course. I've got confidence in our team. We're playing well this year."

Beard said his players haven't lost any confidence in themselves.

"It's like I tell the guys all the time, 'Prince today, frog tomorrow,' " he said. "This is life in the Big 12, this is life in the SEC, and maybe it's life in general.

"You've just got to pick yourself back up and keep fighting and try to give yourself a chance. That's what we're doing."

Beard is 60-28 in his third season at Texas Tech, where he replaced Tubby Smith after one season at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. During the 2015-16 season, he led the Trojans to a 30-5 record, the Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championship, and an NCAA Tournament victory over Purdue.

Last season, Texas Tech advanced to its first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance while finishing 27-10.

"Coach Beard has done an excellent job there," Anderson said. "They're really coming in and creating a great culture as a defensive-minded team."

Texas Tech leads the nation in field-goal defense at 35.3 percent and is second in scoring defense at 55.9 points per game behind Virginia, which is first at 52.4.

"They're in a great league," Anderson said when asked about the Red Raiders' three-game losing streak. "We lost four in a row.

"When you're in a great league, that can happen. Chris Beard is a good coach and he has some experienced guys, so I'm sure they're looking forward to getting back home and trying to right the ship."

The Red Raiders have three senior starters in guard Matt Mooney, forward Tariq Owens and center Norense Odiase, but their top player is 6-5 sophomore guard Jarrett Culver, who is averaging team highs of 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

"He's one of the best players in college basketball," Beard said of Culver. "He played a huge role as a freshman on our Elite Eight team, and he had a great offseason.

"He's versatile, he plays on both ends of the court, and he's a really good guy with great character as well."

Arkansas doesn't have a senior on its roster, but the Razorbacks have a projected NBA first-round draft pick in 6-11 sophomore Daniel Gafford and the SEC's leader in three-point baskets in freshman guard Isaiah Joe.

Gafford is averaging 16.3 points and 9.4 rebounds. Joe is averaging 14.9 points and has hit 68 of 152 three-pointers.

"I think just like with every Arkansas team, they have really good talent," Beard said. "Joe's got a real stroke. He's as good a shooter as I've seen on film this year. He has a great release and he shoots with confidence, and Coach Anderson puts him in situations to take and make those big shots.

"Obviously, Gafford is what he is, one of the best players in college basketball. We're familiar with a lot of their other players, having seen them on the recruiting trail.

"I think this is a young, but very, very talented Arkansas team. I like their team. They've already got a couple SEC wins. I think as the year goes on, Arkansas will be a part of the fight."

Arkansas will try and speed up the tempo with its defense against Texas Tech, as the Razorbacks did in forcing Missouri into 24 turnovers.

"I think when Arkansas is at its best, it's playing pressure defense, making it hard on you," Beard said. "That's always been their staple and identity of Coach Anderson's teams. This team's no different.

"They might not be pressing the full 40 minutes, but they're definitely pressuring the full 40 minutes. You're going to have to go make plays against a team like Arkansas.

"You're not going to be able to come down and just run your nine-pass offense. You're going to have go make a basketball play, because their defense puts a lot of pressure on you."

