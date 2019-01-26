Open government

How about we just call what happened Friday the State of the Union Address and move on? It was long enough. It was partisan enough. It was boring enough. Complete with a Democratic response that met all three requirements, too.

The president took to the airwaves Friday to announce a deal--temporary though it may be--to re-open the federal government. By the time your paper hits the carport this morning, checks for back pay to federal workers might already be on the way.

In the coming days, the commentariat will explore every detail of the president's speech, the reactions to it, and explain to the rest of us who "won" and who "lost" the shutdown. Partisans on one side will tell us at length how the Democrats won. Partisans on the other side will tell us at even more length how the president won. Spare us.

The American people won: Their government is open again. The American people lost: This shutdown cost a fortune. (No, there is no savings during a shutdown. Government employees always get their back pay. But the work they were paid to do was never done.)

The only thing that is certain is that the president is right about this much: The nation needs some sort of barrier at the southern border.

This border fight might remind some of a conversation between Abraham Lincoln and his secretary of State, William Seward. The secretary was spitballing about how to prevent the Southern states from leaving the Union in early 1861. Perhaps, he suggested, the nation could declare war against a European power, like France or England, to rally the people. Maybe patriotic feelings would trump regional differences. President Lincoln declined: "One war at a time, Mr. Seward. One war at a time."

The border wall should have never been tied to the shutdown. TSA agents and food inspectors have nothing to do with it. But that doesn't mean a border wall isn't important.

How many places have had walls protecting national borders, and for how long? Can we include France, Greece, Israel, Norway, Spain . . . Jericho? The building of walls to protect those inside from intruders goes back a way. Any nation ought to be allowed to decide who gets in, and why.

Should a nation be allowed to prefer engineers and doctors and computer specialists to, say, unskilled workers? And maybe the next year, open the doors a little wider if unskilled workers are needed at that time? Some say no. And we admit to being confused by their reasoning.

We take Gentle Reader back to 2006, when Dr. Charles Krauthammer wrote this on these pages: "We essentially have an NFL draft where the United States has the first, oh, million or so draft picks. And rather than exercising those picks, i.e., choosing by whatever criteria we want--such as education, enterprise, technical skills and creativity--we admit the tiniest fraction of the best and brightest and permit millions of the unskilled to pour in instead."

Now whether this "wall" will be, or should be, an actual wall (of concrete or maybe steel slats), nobody is certain. President Trump says he wants a physical wall. But if he gets physical drones and Jeeps and satellite equipment instead, would he decline it? This is a man who said he'd build a wall and make Mexico pay for it, and only recently tucked in the word "indirectly." If he put a lot of security measures on the southern border and called it a wall, would he lose any of his hard-core supporters? Doubtful. And a lot of security measures on the southern border beats the non-border we have now.

If those measures only create choke points, that would still make the border manageable. And even safer for those trying to get into this country. Pregnant women and small kids shouldn't try to cross rivers and deserts.

Americans must one day get our southern border under control. Unlimited immigration not only hurts workers in this country, it's also dangerous. And rare. We'd refer readers to the borders of other countries all around the world. Even around the liberal democracies who are so practiced at shaming the arrogant Americans for our misdeeds.

Now that the government is open again, the president should restart his negotiations with Congress. What he shouldn't do is back down on the wall. Here's hoping both sides realize that the two don't have to be mutually exclusive.

