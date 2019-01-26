The Nation in Brief

Police late Thursday cordon off the Ramada Inn at State College, Pa., where a man opened fire in the hotel bar.

Gunman kills 3 strangers, then himself

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- A gunman opened fire at a hotel bar near Penn State's main campus, killing two men and wounding a woman, broke into a stranger's house and fatally shot the 83-year-old homeowner, and then killed himself, authorities said.

The initial shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday at P.J. Harrigan's Bar & Grill in State College, about 2 miles from Penn State's campus.

State College Police Chief John Gardner said Friday afternoon that police are still trying to determine why Jordan Witmer, 21, of Bellefonte, opened fire inside the bar, shooting two men he apparently didn't know, and Nicole Abrino, with whom he had an unspecified connection.

Dean Beachy, 62, of Millersburg, Ohio, died at the scene, and Beachy's 19-year-old son, Steven, died at a hospital Friday afternoon. Abrino was shot in the chest and remains at a Pittsburgh hospital.

Witmer then fled the bar, crashed his vehicle and broke into a home by shooting out a sliding glass door, Gardner said. Inside, he fatally shot homeowner George McCormick before turning the gun on himself.

There was no relationship between Witmer and McCormick, and officials believe he chose the home at random, Gardner said.

Texan caught in Syria indicted in U.S.

WASHINGTON -- A former substitute teacher from Texas has been indicted on federal charges alleging he tried to provide material support to the Islamic State group, the Justice Department said Friday.

Warren Christopher Clark, 34, appeared in court Friday in Houston and was ordered held without bail.

Clark was captured recently by the Syrian Democratic Forces and was transferred into the custody of U.S. law enforcement officials this week, the Justice Department said.

He was first identified by researchers at George Washington University's Program on Extremism. Clark had submitted a resume and cover letter to the Islamic State group, noting that he had a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston, worked as a substitute teacher at the Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas, and had done teaching stints in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, according to the documents that were obtained by the researchers.

"Dear Director, I am looking to get a position teaching English to students in the Islamic State," he wrote in the cover letter.

An indictment that was unsealed on Friday charges Clark with attempting to provide himself as material support to the Islamic State but did not provide any additional details.

Ex-governor hopeful faces ethics case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A state ethics panel on Friday said there was probable cause that former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum violated Florida's ethics law.

The state's ethics commission voted in a closed meeting Friday that there is enough evidence to show that Gillum accepted gifts from lobbyists during his time as Tallahassee's mayor.

Gillum narrowly lost the governor's race to Republican Ron DeSantis last year. During the contest, DeSantis pounded Gillum over the lengthy investigation that centered on trips he took to Costa Rica and New York City.

Barry Richard, who is representing Gillum in the investigation, asserted that his client followed the law and said he would contest the findings before an administrative judge.

Details about Gillum's 2016 trips to Costa Rica and New York City first came to light in June 2017 in the wake of an FBI investigation into corruption in Tallahassee city government. News outlets reported that, during the Costa Rica trip, Gillum's lobbyist friend, Adam Corey, set up a meeting in Tallahassee between the mayor and undercover agents posing as developers, and that Gillum also met with the agents during his time in New York City.

N.Y. anti-bias law adds gender identity

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York state added gender identity and gender expression to the state's anti-discrimination law Friday, making it illegal to deny people a job, housing, education or public accommodations because they are transgender.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law in Manhattan at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Center. He also signed legislation prohibiting conversion therapy for children, in which a therapist tries to change a young person's sexual orientation.

Both bills passed last week after being blocked for years in the state Senate by Republican lawmakers. That changed when Democrats won control of the chamber in November.

The anti-discrimination bill adds gender identity and gender expression to the existing law banning discrimination based on gender, age, religion, race or sexual orientation.

Cuomo issued an executive order in 2015 adding gender identity to the state's anti-discrimination rules. Supporters wanted the change made in statute, since Cuomo's executive order could be rescinded by a future governor while the entire Legislature must vote to repeal a statute.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/BEBETO MATTHEWS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (foreground) celebrates Friday in New York City after signing a bill adding gender identity as a protected class in the state’s anti-discrimination law.

A Section on 01/26/2019