U.N. expert to look into writer's killing

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — An expert from the United Nations human-rights office will look into the death of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist killed in October by Saudi agents, the agency said Friday.

Agnes Callamard, the special rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, will lead the inquiry into the killing of Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul and will report her findings in June, the human-rights agency announced.

She “will review and evaluate, from a human rights perspective, the circumstances surrounding the killing of Khashoggi,” the office said in a statement, and “will assess the steps taken by governments to address and respond to the killing, and the nature and extent of states’ and individuals’ responsibilities for the killing.”

As special rapporteur, Callamard’s role is to examine any allegations of extrajudicial executions on her own authority, without specific further authorization from the office or any other U.N. body. Callamard’s investigation will begin with a trip next week to Turkey.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s 33-year-old crown prince, personally ordered the assassination of Khashoggi, a Virginia resident who was killed and dismembered, and whose remains Turkish investigators have yet to find.

Saudi Arabia has said it is conducting its own investigation into the killing, and Saudi officials have said their initial inquiry has indicated that the leader of a team of agents who were in Istanbul — not the crown prince — decided to kill Khashoggi. The kingdom has said it has arrested 21 people in the killing and this month it reportedly began prosecuting 11 of them.

A Section on 01/26/2019