Short-term deal ends 35-day standoff

Outside the White House, President Donald Trump announces the deal Friday to end the partial government shutdown. He called federal workers, 800,000 of whom have been furloughed or have been working without pay, “incredible patriots.”

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump agreed Friday to reopen the federal government for three weeks while negotiations proceeded over how to secure the nation's southwestern border, backing down after a monthlong standoff failed to force Democrats to give him billions of dollars for his long-promised wall.

Standing alone in the Rose Garden, Trump said he would sign legislation funding shuttered agencies until Feb. 15 and try again to persuade lawmakers to finance the wall. The deal he reached with congressional leaders contains no new money for the wall, but it ends the longest shutdown in U.S. history and would begin paying again the 800,000 federal workers who have been furloughed or forced to work for free for 35 days.

First the Senate, then the House swiftly and unanimously approved the deal, sending the legislation to Trump, who signed it later Friday night.

The shutdown was ending as Democratic leaders had insisted it must -- reopen the government first, then talk border security.

"The president thought he could crack Democrats, and he didn't, and I hope it's a lesson for him," said the Senate Democratic leader, Charles Schumer of New York. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said of her members: "Our unity is our power. And that is what maybe the president underestimated."

The plan was essentially the same approach that Trump rejected at the end of December, meaning he won nothing concrete during the impasse. But if Republicans and Democrats cannot reach agreement on wall money by the February deadline, he indicated that he was ready to renew the confrontation or declare a national emergency and bypass Congress altogether.

"We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier," Trump said in the Rose Garden. "If we don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on Feb. 15, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and Constitution of the United States to address this emergency."

That tactic, declaring a national emergency, could allow him to direct the military to build the wall without congressional consent. Such an action would likely face an immediate legal challenge.

The cease-fire could pave the way for Trump to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress after all, but Pelosi quickly clarified that it would not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. She had rescinded her invitation earlier this week until the government was reopened, and on Friday, the speaker said she would work with Trump to find a new date.

"The State of the Union is not planned now," Pelosi said. "When government is open we will discuss a mutually agreeable date."

As he announced the move, Trump paid tribute to the federal workers who have endured five weeks without pay, expressing sympathy for them in a way he had not until now. "You are fantastic people," he said. "You are incredible patriots. Many of you have suffered far greater than anyone that your families would know or understand."

The deal includes back-pay for some 800,000 federal workers who have gone without paychecks. Trump promised to ensure that workers will be quickly compensated for the paychecks they have missed since the shutdown began in late December. "I will make sure that all employees receive their back-pay very quickly or as soon as possible," he said. "It will happen fast."

As part of the deal with congressional leaders, a bipartisan committee of House and Senate lawmakers was being formed to consider border spending as part of the legislative process in the weeks ahead.

"They are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first," Trump said. He asserted that a "barrier or walls will be an important part of the solution."

As border talks resume, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes there will be "good-faith negotiations over the next three weeks to try to resolve our differences."

Schumer said that while Democrats oppose the wall money, they agree on other ways to secure the border "and that bodes well for coming to an eventual agreement."

RIPPLE EFFECT

Trump relented as the effects of the shutdown rippled across the Northeast, with effects far beyond paychecks, such as air traffic slowing Friday because of a shortage of air traffic controllers, many of whom called in sick. Federal officials temporarily restricted flights into and out of New York's LaGuardia Airport, while travelers were grounded for extended periods in other cities, including Newark and Philadelphia.

The FBI director said he was as angry as he had ever been over his agents not being paid, and workers at the IRS called in sick. At least 14,000 unpaid workers in the IRS division that includes tax processing and call centers did not show up for work this week despite orders to do so, according to two House aides.

Up until Friday, several Republicans were calling on Trump openly, and in private, to reopen the government. The standoff became so severe that, as the Senate opened with prayer, Chaplain Barry Black called on high powers in the "hour of national turmoil" to help senators do "what is right."

By midday Friday, the mounting costs were weighing on the president. Cabinet officials and White House aides lined the sides of the Rose Garden and applauded him. The president began his remarks as if he had actually emerged victorious, saying he was "very proud to announce" what he called "a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government."

With recent polls showing the president enduring much of the blame by the public, Republicans led by McConnell pressured Trump to agree to the temporary cease-fire.

In striking the accord, Trump risks backlash from conservatives who pushed him to keep fighting for the wall. Some lashed out Friday for his having yielded, for now, on his signature campaign promise.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter suggested on Twitter that she views Trump as "the biggest wimp" to serve as president.

The president's concession came a day after two competing measures to reopen the government failed on the Senate floor. A Democratic bill, which would have reopened the government with no strings attached, received more votes than the bill backed by Trump, which included temporary protections for some immigrants in the country illegally in exchange for $5.7 billion for his proposed border wall.

McConnell spent part of Friday morning talking to Trump about what kind of border security the president would accept -- other than a wall -- in exchange for a promise from Democrats that they would at least debate the wall in the Senate during the regular course of business, according to a senior Republican aide familiar with the talks.

This person said that McConnell's goal was to pressure moderate Democrats, who had expressed openness to a physical barrier, to agree to one. If they did not, the person said, Republicans or Trump could shut down the government again -- with much of the pressure caused by 800,000 federal workers who had gone without pay somewhat alleviated.

On the Senate floor Thursday, a bipartisan group of senators signed on to an amendment that would open the government for three weeks without conditions and with a commitment in good faith to negotiate a broader border security solution in that time.

"What we have put on the table is our reputation as legislators, that given three weeks, we'll come up with a successful conclusion on the border security issue," said Sen. Benjamin Cardin, D-Md.

But some lawmakers expressed frustration at the notion of a short-term solution even before Trump spoke.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he would prefer to see a broader deal that includes "a permanent plan" on how to deal with young immigrants known as "dreamers" and some other immigration issues.

"Why don't we do it one time and get it behind us?" Scott asked.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer hold a news conference Friday on Capitol Hill after the president's announcement.

