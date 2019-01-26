U.N. takes up clash in Venezuela

Security agents with the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela leave Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira after dropping off some Embassy employees and their families Friday.

UNITED NATIONS -- Venezuela's political showdown moves to the United Nations today where a Security Council meeting called by the United States will pit backers of President Nicolas Maduro against President Donald Trump's administration and supporters of the country's self-declared interim leader, Juan Guaido.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to address the meeting along with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and the other council members, which include supporters of both dueling presidents.

The session focusing on Venezuela's crisis comes a day after Guaido vowed to remain on the streets until his country has a transitional government, while Maduro dug in and accused his opponents of orchestrating a coup.

Each man appeared ready to defend his claim to the presidency no matter the cost, with Guaido telling his followers that if he is arrested then they should "stay the course" and peacefully protest for change.

"As the famous phrase goes, 'You can cut the flower but you cannot keep spring from coming,'" Guaido said.

The troubled South American nation has plunged into a new chapter of political turmoil this week after tens of thousands of Venezuelans frustrated with their nation's crippling economic and humanitarian crisis took to the streets demanding Maduro step down in a rally of support for Guaido as he took a symbolic oath to become the interim president.

U.N. human-rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office said Friday that it had credible reports that security forces or members of pro-government armed groups had shot at least 20 people during protests Tuesday and Wednesday. It called for an investigation into the violence. The nonprofit Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict has said gunfire during protests and looting left 21 people dead between Wednesday and early Thursday.

The Trump administration quickly recognized Guaido, and Maduro announced he was breaking ties with the United States hours later, accusing the American leader of meddling in Venezuela's affairs. Some U.S. diplomats began exiting Venezuela on Friday. Maduro has also called home all Venezuelan diplomats from the U.S. and closed its embassy in Washington on Thursday.

Backed by Venezuela's military, Maduro has refused to show any hint he's ready to cede power, setting up a potentially explosive struggle, though he said Friday that he remains open to talking with the opposition. The government and opposition held talks that fell apart last year, with the opposition members saying they would only agree to an accord allowing a fair election.

The election last year was criticized by much of the international community because Maduro's most popular opponents were barred from running and it lacked basic guarantees like a team of impartial observers.

"Today, tomorrow and always I am committed to dialogue," Maduro said.

Besides the U.S., Canada, much of Latin America and many countries in Europe have thrown their support behind Guaido. Trump has promised to use the "full weight" of U.S. economic and diplomatic power to push for the restoration of Venezuela's democracy. Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Cuba and Turkey have voiced their backing for Maduro's government.

China's Foreign Ministry called on the U.S. to stay out of the crisis, while Russia's deputy foreign minister warned the U.S. against any military intervention. Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the information committee at the Russian Federation Council, called Guaido's declaration "an attempted coup" backed by the U.S.

Later on Friday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also called out the United States for what he said was its "unacceptable and destructive" moves in Venezuela. On a visit to Morocco, Lavrov reiterated his country's stance that Washington's support for Guaido amounts to an "obvious call for a coup d'etat."

At an emergency meeting Thursday, 16 nations from the Organization of American States recognized Guaido as interim president. But the International Monetary Fund has said it will follow the position of its member states, which have come down on both sides of the question.

Attention was focused on Venezuela's military, a traditional arbiter of political disputes in the country, as a critical indicator of whether the opposition will succeed in setting up a new government.

Venezuela's military brass pledged unwavering support to Maduro, delivering vows of loyalty Thursday before rows of green-uniformed officers on state television.

Although many rank-and-file troops suffer the same hardships as countless other Venezuelans when it comes to basic needs like feeding their families, Maduro has worked to cement their support with bonuses and other special benefits.

