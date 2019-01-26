U.S. to deport migrants to Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican government said Friday that the United States plans to return 20 migrants per day to Mexico as they await word on their U.S. asylum claims.

Roberto Velasco, the spokesman for Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said "the Mexican government doesn't agree with this unilateral move," but will accept the migrants under certain conditions.

"In line with our new migration policy, we reiterate our commitment to migrants and to human rights," He added. "Migration should be a choice, not a necessity."

It cleared the way for U.S. agents to begin the new protocols even as many migrants remained bottlenecked in Tijuana -- just steps from the border -- and officials in the teeming border city said resources were strained to the limit.

Velasco said the first 20 migrants would be returned at the San Ysidro crossing, across from Tijuana, "in the next few hours." He said all are Central Americans and all apparently had temporary visas in Mexico.

That suggests they may have been part of last year's migrant caravans, given that many were given such visas.

The deported migrants would be the first group to have been affected by the policy, called "Remain in Mexico" and first announced in December.

Velasco said the U.S. government wants to extend the practice to the rest of the border crossing points. The United States expressed "its intention is that this measure will gradually be extended to the other border crossings," he said.

Velasco said Mexico won't accept migrants who have appealed a denial of asylum, unaccompanied children or people with health problems.

The return of families with children "is an issue that will be handled separately, given its complexity," he said.

He didn't say how or where Mexico would house the migrants, who might have to wait months or years for their asylum claims to be resolved.

Velasco said only that the Mexican federal government would coordinate with authorities in Tijuana "to take any appropriate measures."

U.S. authorities plan to bus asylum seekers back and forth to the border for court hearings in downtown San Diego, including an initial appearance within 45 days.

The U.S. has witnessed a surge in asylum claims, especially from Central American families. Largely because of a court-imposed 20-day limit on detaining children, families are typically released with a notice to appear in immigration court. With a backlog of more than 800,000 cases, it can take years to settle cases.

But a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said the asylum cases of those sent back to Mexico should be decided within a year.

The plan would mark a change to the system of detention through which asylum seekers are processed.

On Friday, even municipal officials in Tijuana remained in the dark about the details.

Cesar Palencia, the chief of migrant affairs in Tijuana, said he did not believe the city would be capable of attending to all of the asylum seekers, and that no new space had been set up to receive them.

"We don't see a strategy to attend to them," he said. "It's not in keeping with the law and I consider it a violation of migrants' rights."

He also was concerned that the strategy would cause more people to be forced to remain in Mexico long term, and further limit their options to re-enter the United States.

"What happens if someone from Honduras goes in front of a judge and say, 'My life is at risk, but I've been living in Mexico for three years'?" he said. "It seems like a method of denying them."

Leopoldo Guerrero Diaz, the secretary general of Tijuana, said that it was the responsibility of the Mexican government to tend to the migrants.

He said El Barretal -- a shelter built for 6,000 people who arrived in October -- had the space for more, but that other shelters in the city were already at capacity.

"Tijuana has traditionally received thousands of migrants, but not in the manner they're arriving now. No city in the country has the capacity," Guerrero Diaz said.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Verza of The Associated Press; and by Maya Averbuch, Mary Beth Sheridan and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post.

