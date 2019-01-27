The Nation in Brief

Suspect sought in 5 Louisiana slayings

NEW ORLEANS -- Authorities in Louisiana say separate but related shootings Saturday in two different parishes have left five people dead, and they're searching for a 21-year-old man who they say is "armed and dangerous."

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Dakota Theriot is the "prime suspect" in the deaths of Keith and Elizabeth Theriot of Gonzales, his parents.

They were shot in their trailer Saturday morning. Deputies arrived at the scene and were able to interview one of the victims before both died. Webre said that information led authorities to zero in on the couple's son as a suspect.

Dakota Theriot was being sought on first-degree murder and other charges. He was believed to be driving a stolen 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, gray and silver in color.

The sheriff said three other shooting deaths occurred Saturday in neighboring Livingston Parish, about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

"After speaking with their detectives for quite a while we came to realize that these two cases indeed may be related. We feel that they are related," Webre said.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish and identified the victims as Billy Ernest, 43; Tanner Ernest, 17; and Summer Ernest, 20. Webre said they were not relatives of the suspect but appeared to know him.

Webre said Dakota Theriot had lived with his parents briefly but was asked to leave the residence and not return.

Lawyer says Trump club fired migrants

NEW YORK -- A dozen workers at one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs in New York who are in the U.S. illegally were fired this month even though managers knew about their legal status for years, a lawyer for the workers said Saturday.

As the president railed against people coming into the country illegally during the government shutdown, a manager at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County called a dozen migrant workers into a room one by one Jan. 18 and fired them, said lawyer Anibal Romero.

Many of them had worked at the club for a dozen or more years, he said, and managers knew they had submitted phony documents but looked the other way.

Trump's son, Eric, depicted the firings as a normal course of business.

"We are making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment," said Eric Trump, who manages the Trump Organization with his brother, Donald Trump Jr. "Where identified, any individual will be terminated immediately."

Officer accused of killing his colleague

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after, officials said, he fatally shot another officer during a game of Russian roulette.

Officer Nathaniel Hendren was charged Friday in the death of Katlyn Alix, another officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hendren had been on duty when he met Alix, who was off duty, at his home Thursday and the two began playing with guns, according to a statement of probable cause.

Hendren produced a revolver, emptied the cylinder and put one round back in, the statement said. He then spun the cylinder, pointed it away and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire, officials said.

Alix took the gun, pointed it at Hendren and compressed the trigger. The gun still did not fire, the statement said.

Hendren then took the gun back, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger. This time, the gun went off. Alix was fatally shot in the chest, officials said.

The shooting of a police officer at the hands of another immediately raised questions about what had happened and drew added attention because officials said Hendren was on duty at the time.

Hendren's partner, who was also there and who was not identified, told officials that he had felt uncomfortable that the others were playing with guns and started to leave before he heard a gunshot, the statement said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the police initially called the shooting "accidental" and later said the officer had "mishandled" the weapon.

5 people shot, wounded at Indiana bar

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bar that left five people hospitalized, including two in critical condition.

Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham told WXIN-TV that officers responding to a reported disturbance about 2 a.m. Saturday at the Brotherman Tavern found "pandemonium" at the scene.

She said officers found three people with apparent gunshot wounds and began providing life-saving aid.

Two other people shot at the bar were hospitalized after leaving the scene.

Sgt. Jim Gillespie said Saturday afternoon that police believe the five victims' injuries "are survivable." He said two were in critical condition and the three others were in serious but stable condition.

Gillespie said no arrests have been made, but police believe someone involved in an earlier disturbance at the bar may have left the scene and returned and opened fire.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/Republican-Herald/JACQUELINE DORMER

Kathy Malarkey makes her way out of the water Saturday at the 6th annual Polar Plunge at Mauch Chunk Lake in Jim Thorpe, Pa.

A Section on 01/27/2019