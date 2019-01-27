A newcomer arrives in Newark

There are few places in Arkansas I have not visited, but recently I went to Newark for the first time.

Pronounced "new-ark," as if it were two words, Newark is a town of about 1,200 on the southeastern edge of Independence County about halfway between Batesville and Newport. I went there to look at a large collection of Arkansas-related books and papers, and part of my preparation for the trip involved reading up on the history of the area. I was pleased and surprised by what I found.

Newark was not a pioneering community. The first settlement in the vicinity was named Big Bottom, a reference to the lowlands surrounding the White and Black Rivers, which converge nearby. The first settler was probably Jonathon Magness, who arrived about 1815. The Magness family would play a large role in local history, including giving its name to the town of Magness.

Tom Magness was said to distill such fine liquor from pawpaws that even the pigs would no longer eat the fruit raw.

The first steamboat to ply the waters near Big Bottom, the Waverly, arrived in 1831. It was piloted by Thomas Todd Tunstall, who would soon settle in the general area and contribute mightily to its history.

Regular flooding meant that overland transportation through Big Bottom was a real challenge. Silas Turnbo, an early settler on the upper White, recalled that loaded wagons often became stuck while going through Big Bottom. Turnbo recalled, "I know 12 yoke of cattle once to be hitched to a wagon that was mired down before we were able to get it out of its resting place."

Big Bottom had a population of about 100 in 1880, the same year the town changed its name to Akron--possibly at the behest of the Iron Mountain Railroad, which planned to build a line connecting Newport and Batesville.

The railroad company was chagrined to learn that Akron was prone to flooding, and soon the route was moved northward about a mile to higher ground. Coupled with regular inundations, the decision by the railroad to bypass Akron sealed its doom. Today the only reminder of Akron is the town cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

John N. Tomlinson, who had lived in the area since well before the Civil War, had already established a settlement of sorts, but the arrival of the railroad in early 1883 added a huge jump-start. He laid out the town, which he named Newark for unexplained reasons, and began promoting it. That same year Tomlinson became the first Newark postmaster. Tomlinson donated land for a public school as well as Methodist and Christian churches. The first child born in Newark arrived in 1885.

Newark grew quickly, starting with Tomlinson opening a large general store. Local residents had the benefit of convenient railroad transportation, as Robert D. Craig notes in his entry on Newark in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture: "People rode on passenger trains like the 'Hot Shot.' Local travelers rode the well-known 'Bull Moose' motorcar, a 1912 gas-electric [rail car] which began service in 1924."

The telephone arrived in Newark early in its history. In September 1887, the Oil Trough and Batesville Telephone Co. connected Newark to the other communities in eastern Independence County. The first automobile arrived in Newark by railroad in 1911,

Religion came to the Newark area in 1883 in the form of protracted meetings. The first church was a "union church"--meaning it was open to multiple denominations--but separate Christian, Methodist, and Baptist congregations were eventually formed. A Sunday School began meeting in 1889. The local Christian church later affiliated with the Church of Christ.

Along with the growth of the religious impulse came opposition to the numerous saloons which made their homes in Newark. Two legal distilleries also operated in the town. The outlawing of liquor sales by the 18th Amendment in 1919 resulted in the growth of bootlegging. One still was operated by a woman. Another still was hidden in a houseboat on the nearby Black River.

The first newspaper seems to have been the Newark Fox, which was published briefly in 1891. The Craig family established the Newark Journal in 1901, a lively little weekly which survived until 1958.

Newark was incorporated in 1889, and census takers found 115 residents the following year. The population grew gradually, reaching 595 people in 1910, and topping out at 1,219 in 2000 before declining slightly in the new century.

Newark, like so many towns large and small, suffered from a series of fires during its first 50 years. In May 1901, when Newark was prospering, a fire destroyed most of the town. Thomas Magness lost his large saloon. General stores went up in flames as did the livery stable, drug stores, and even the shoe shop. A fire in September 1914 wiped out three of Newark's best business structures.

In 1910 Newark issued bonds to finance the construction of sidewalks. Local resident Thomas J. Raney arranged the bond issue. Raney, who grew up an orphan, was a Methodist layman, a part owner of the local telephone company, and he and his wife sold life insurance. He served in both houses of the Arkansas Legislature. In 1932, Raney moved to Little Rock where he established T.J. Raney & Sons, a bond house that still exists.

Newark is the site of one of the largest electricity generating plants in the state. The plant was built by Arkansas Power & Light Co., predecessor of today's Entergy Co., in 1983-84 after vigorous opposition before the state regulatory agency. State Attorney General Bill Clinton opposed the plants, arguing that a variety of technologies such as cogeneration as well as conservation precluded the need for the coal-fired plant.

Eventually the plant was built, with a 1,000-foot smokestack. In 2018 Entergy announced the Newark plant would cease burning coal by 2030. Property taxes paid by the power plant enriched the local school district.

Tom Dillard is a historian and retired archivist living near Glen Rose in rural Hot Spring County. Email him at Arktopia.td@gmail.com.

Editorial on 01/27/2019