Annual banquet will highlight anniversary, museum

SHERIDAN — Next month will mark the 150th anniversary of Grant County. In honor of the historic landmark, this year’s Grant County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet will celebrate the county’s anniversary.

The banquet is scheduled for Saturday at the Epperson Center at Immanuel Baptist Church in Sheridan. The reception and silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Lindsey Stanton, director of the Grant County Museum, will be the guest speaker.

“We will incorporate the museum archives, photographs, things of that nature, what life has become after 150 years,” Stanton said. “All in all, the banquet is to celebrate the big anniversary. It is terrific.

“The banquet will be a great place to kick it off.”

Tina Hurtt, Grant County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the banquet is intended to honor the elementary and secondary teachers of the year for the Poyen and Sheridan school districts.

Hurtt said Lisa Cunningham is Elementary Teacher of the Year for the Poyen School District, and Kim Burrow is Secondary Teacher of the Year. Angie Walters and Olivia Lewis are the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year, respectfully, for the Sheridan School District.

The chamber will also give out its annual honors, including the Larry Frier Community Service award, the Chamber of Commerce Appreciation award and the Business of the Year title, which will be awarded to The Winston Clinic in Sheridan.

“Scott D. Winston, the owner of the clinic, is a native of Sheridan. He and his staff have been serving the Sheridan community since 1990,” Hurtt said. “The community-service awards are a surprise for the recipients, so we cannot list their names.”

The other honors given include Okie T Volunteer of the Year, Grant County Firefighter of the Year, Grant County Sheriff’s Officer of the Year and the Sheridan Fire Department Community Service award. Hurtt said those awards are also surprises.

The silent-auction items this year include an Apple Watch, an iPad, TVs, drones and a lake-house vacation package. For more information, contact the chamber office at (870) 942-3021 or gccc@windstream.net.

Stanton, who has been with the museum for seven years, said it is important to know “your history, because it helps you understand where you are going.”

“I think it is important to understand what has occurred in the past, to maybe change courses, learn from it and strive to make the world a better place,” Stanton said.

The official celebration of the 150th anniversary of the county will take place from

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4 on the courthouse square. It is a free event that will feature moving history, live music, and an antique car and tractor show.

“We are also setting up some temporary exhibits that will highlight the 150th anniversary,” Stanton said. “We have some photographs that we will bring out, that we normally wouldn’t have. These are going to be temporary exhibits that we may incorporate at some point.”

All of the pieces at the Grant County Museum, at 521 Shackleford Road in Sheridan, have been donated. Stanton said the museum has been collecting items since 1965.

“The collection is great, and it has really grown,” Stanton said.

The Grant County Museum is free to county residents and is completely funded by the county. There is also a Grant County Museum Guild and a magazine that publishes three times a year. Stanton said the museum has a seven-member board of commissioners that is over the guild.

“I have just always loved history and the stories,” Stanton said. “It is a privilege for me to work among these artifacts and take care of them so they may be available to the public for education purposes.”

For more information on the museum, visit www.grantcountymuseumar.com or call (870) 942-4496.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.