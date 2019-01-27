Backer of school choice saluted

WASHINGTON -- Fifteen years after Congress established the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program, Virginia Walden Ford traveled from her Arkansas home to Capitol Hill to celebrate the anniversary of what she helped create.

She smiled Wednesday as school-choice advocates emphasized her role in securing passage of the legislation, which has enabled thousands of low-income students to attend private schools with the help of federal taxpayer dollars in the form of vouchers.

Then-President George W. Bush signed the D.C. School Choice Incentive Act into law on Jan. 23, 2004.

Since its start, it has provided more than 10,700 District of Columbia children with scholarships.

School-choice supporters will be seeking its reauthorization this year.

After touting the program and ticking off the names of its prominent legislative champions, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday turned her gaze to the 67-year-old Little Rock activist sitting in the front row.

"I just want to really pay tribute to Virginia Walden Ford and the role that she has played over the years to continue to champion choices for kids in the District of Columbia," DeVos said. "You have been such a champion and such an important spokesperson on behalf of the students in the District of Columbia."

A Little Rock native and divorced mother of three, Ford moved to Washington in 1977 after graduating from Hampton Institute (now Hampton University). She worked, initially, at a nonprofit called Sister Cities International.

In 1998, she founded D.C. Parents for School Choice, to promote alternatives to traditional public education.

Ford said she'd seen her own son thrive after transferring from a public school to a private parochial school. She wanted other families, she said, to have access to additional educational options.

While Congress was debating the proposal, Ford invited economically disadvantaged mothers and fathers to Capitol Hill, enabling them to tell their stories and make their case.

"Parents really fought hard and did what we asked them to do. And it was amazing," Ford said in an interview Wednesday.

The legislation ultimately passed after receiving support from then-Mayor Anthony Williams of the District of Columbia and several high-profile lawmakers, including future House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, and U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn.

Ford's efforts were later acknowledged by the White House. At a forum shortly after the bill-signing, Bush singled out the Arkansas native, calling her "a great citizen" and "a tireless worker on behalf of children and parents."

Initially, the maximum voucher was $7,500 per student per year. Today, they're capped at $8,857 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, and $13,287 for students in ninth-through-12th grades.

Critics say the program hasn't resulted in higher student test scores. A 2010 report by the Institute of Education Sciences, part of the U.S. Department of Education, found "no conclusive evidence" that the program "affected student achievement." Nonetheless, it resulted in "significantly improved graduation rates," the report stated.

A 2018 Institute of Education Sciences report found sharp drops in math scores among scholarship recipients two years after enrollment.

That finding isn't surprising, DeVos said Wednesday.

"Anytime we change anything, it takes a little while to get up to speed," she said.

Any scoring setbacks are temporary, according to Patrick J. Wolf of the University of Arkansas. Wolf, who spoke at Wednesday's event, is a distinguished professor of education policy and 21st Century Endowed Chair in School Choice in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas College of Education and Health Professions.

"In some of the studies, [students] end up ahead. In some of them, they've just recovered the lost ground on the test score side. But the real clear advantage for the choice kids ... tends to come later on in terms of [higher] high school graduation [rates], college enrollment [and] avoiding the criminal justice system," he said.

There are more parents seeking scholarships than available funds, supporters said.

The average annual household income for recipients is $23,285, according to Serving Our Children, the nonprofit group that administers the program.

Ninety-one percent of the participants are black or Hispanic.

Now a grandmother, Ford returned to Arkansas in 2011 for family reasons.

"My mother required more care so I decided it was time for me to go home. I love D.C., but I think I'd always wanted to go back to Arkansas," she said.

Despite the change of address, she hasn't lost touch with the nation's capital. Two of her children still live there.

Since returning home, Ford has been an activist for school choice in Arkansas as well.

Supporters say Ford has been a powerful advocate for families.

Katherine Haley, a former aide to Boehner, said Ford was an effective grass-roots organizer and a persuasive lobbyist.

"She's a force. A force in such a good way. People are drawn to her. She has such incredible warmth about her. ... I think members of Congress, in particular, felt like she could provide really great insight," said Haley.

Wolf said Ford's role had been pivotal.

"I really don't think that the D.C. [Opportunity Scholarship Program would] exist without Virginia Walden Ford," he said. "She's an absolute hero."

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at a D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program event last week and singled out Virginia Warden Ford as a champion for students.

