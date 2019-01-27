Barling suspends city administrator

Barling city directors voted Thursday to suspend City Administrator Mike Tanner for two weeks but would not give a reason for the suspension.

City Director Bruce Farrar confirmed Friday that Tanner was suspended but would not comment further, referring inquiries to the city's attorney, Matt Ketcham of Fort Smith. Ketcham did not return a call left for him at his office.

Tanner was suspended at least twice before, in July 2016 and March 2015, both times after he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

State Desk on 01/27/2019