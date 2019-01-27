Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic Legislature Drivetime Mahatma Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Barling suspends city administrator

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:41 a.m. 0comments

Barling city directors voted Thursday to suspend City Administrator Mike Tanner for two weeks but would not give a reason for the suspension.

City Director Bruce Farrar confirmed Friday that Tanner was suspended but would not comment further, referring inquiries to the city's attorney, Matt Ketcham of Fort Smith. Ketcham did not return a call left for him at his office.

Tanner was suspended at least twice before, in July 2016 and March 2015, both times after he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

State Desk on 01/27/2019

Print Headline: Barling suspends city administrator

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT